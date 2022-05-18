Pennsylvania primary results for governor

A final tally of some mail-in ballots in Pennsylvania may not be available for days, as a printing error has caused substantial delays in some cities, officials said Tuesday. Thousands of mail-in ballots in Lancaster County, the battleground state's sixth most populous county, were deemed unreadable as election workers sought to scan ballots Tuesday, possibly delaying results in competitive races for the gubernatorial and Senate primaries. The glitch involved about 21,000 ballots, leaving at least one-third of them unreadable to ballot scanners. Officials said they have not received reports of unreadable ballots in other counties.
