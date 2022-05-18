ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Pennsylvania primary results for governor

WGAL
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNote: On the Democrat ticket, Pennsylvania Attorney General...

www.wgal.com

Taylor Bucciarelli
2d ago

Amen God will prevail! Hopefully we can turn America back to one nation under God!

thedp.com

Here are the candidates who came out on top during Tuesday’s Pennsylvania primary election

Ahead of November's general midterm election, Pennsylvania voters decided which candidates would represent each political party during the primary this Tuesday. Polling locations were open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. on May 17. On-campus residents who registered to vote in Pennsylvania were assigned to vote in Houston Hall's Bodek Lounge or in room 108 of the ARCH building, according to resources provided by the student-run, non-partisan political program Penn Leads the Vote.
YourErie

2022 Primary Election: Polls are now closed

(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — Pennsylvania voters hit the polls Tuesday for the 2022 Primary Election. Election results so far show John Fetterman, the progressive Lieutenant Governor of Pennsylvania, has won the Democratic Party primary for U.S. Senate in Pennsylvania, the AP projects. Pennsylvania Attorney General Josh Shapiro is officially the Democratic nominee for Governor of Pennsylvania. Shapiro […]
WNEP-TV 16

Pennsylvania COVID-19 weekly update - Wednesday, May 18

HARRISBURG, Pa. — The Pennsylvania Department of Health has updated COVID-19 statistics for the last week. The department confirms 27,997additional positive cases of COVID-19 over the last seven days, for a daily average of 3,999. There were 84 new deaths for the week. The statewide total of deaths attributed...
WBRE

Lou Barletta fights to secure Governor nomination

HAZLETON, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — One of the most closely watched races in the nation is that of the Governor of Pennsylvania. Former Hazleton Mayor and former Congressman Lou Barletta are one of two leading candidates vying for the GOP nomination. We stopped by the largest polling place in Hazleton on East Broad. Turnout was low […]
WHYY

Pa. judge halts Gov. Wolf’s bridge tolling plans, for now

A judge has ordered a temporary halt to Gov. Tom Wolf’s plan to toll as many as nine major bridges on interstates in Pennsylvania, siding Wednesday with Cumberland County and a handful of municipalities that are challenging the process as both illegal and unconstitutional. Commonwealth Court Judge Ellen Ceisler...
Washington Examiner

Pennsylvania count of mail-in ballots to be delayed due to printing error

A final tally of some mail-in ballots in Pennsylvania may not be available for days, as a printing error has caused substantial delays in some cities, officials said Tuesday. Thousands of mail-in ballots in Lancaster County, the battleground state's sixth most populous county, were deemed unreadable as election workers sought to scan ballots Tuesday, possibly delaying results in competitive races for the gubernatorial and Senate primaries. The glitch involved about 21,000 ballots, leaving at least one-third of them unreadable to ballot scanners. Officials said they have not received reports of unreadable ballots in other counties.
CBS Philly

‘It’s Completely Polarized’: Political Divide Hard To Ignore In Bucks County As Voters Come Out For Pennsylvania Primary

NORTHAMPTON TOWNSHIP, Pa. (CBS) — Voters are turning out at polling places across Pennsylvania, choosing the candidates they want to see on the general election ballot in November. Bucks County is one of the counties voting for a U.S. Congress seat, and the county has taken center stage in the last two presidential elections, a once majority Democratic base that now had just a slight margin over a very vocal Republican minority. Voters here live in the Council Rock School District, where many say the divide is hard to ignore. VOTER GUIDE: Pennsylvania Primary Election 2022 A steady stream of voters came out...
CBS News

2022 Pennsylvania primary election updates: Fetterman declared winner

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Democrats and Republicans in Pennsylvania went to the polls on Tuesday to cast their ballots in the state's primary election. Voters selected the candidates who will represent their parties in the upcoming general election in November. Some of the top races include U.S. senator, governor, lieutenant governor, and other state and local representatives.
MyChesCo

Gov. Wolf Announces Aggressive Push to Secure Clean Hydrogen Hub in Pennsylvania

HARRISBURG, PA — Governor Tom Wolf this week announced that Pennsylvania is working with energy, organized labor, and environmental stakeholders to support a path forward for industrial sector decarbonization with an emphasis on the deployment of clean hydrogen and carbon capture, utilization, and storage technologies and to ensure that US Department of Energy invests in Pennsylvania for a Regional Clean Hydrogen Hub funded under the 2021 Bipartisan Infrastructure Law (BIL).
WBRE

Lou Barletta concedes, Mastriano on ballot in November

HAZLETON, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — In the race for governor, it looks like republican Doug Mastriano’s name will be on the ballot in November. He will be joined by democrat Josh Shapiro who ran unopposed. Former Hazleton mayor Lou Barletta was hoping for a different outcome. Lots of disappointment Tuesday night among Barletta supporters. It became clear […]
WBRE

Candidates battle for wide-open Senate seat in PA

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The eyes of the nation are on Pennsylvania for one of the most closely watched races in the country. It’s the battle for the U.S. Senate seat left wide open after Senator Pat Toomey announced he’s not seeking re-election. A polling place on the East Mountain of Scranton where in a […]
erienewsnow.com

Breaking Down the Candidates for PA Governor

HARRISBURG, Pa. (ErieNewsNow) - Voters registered with either the Democratic or Republican parties will have until 8 p.m. to cast their vote in person. If voters are in-line by that time, they will still be able to vote. If voting by mail, and you have not returned your ballot, the...
Times News

Trump pick Mastriano wins primary; Carbon votes for Barletta

HARRISBURG (AP) - Doug Mastriano has won the Republican nomination for Pennsylvania governor, overcoming an eleventh-hour push by the state’s GOP political establishment to consolidate support around an alternative in the crowded primary. Mastriano, who was endorsed by former President Donald Trump and has promoted his lies about the...
