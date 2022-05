Tallassee’s infrastructure is being tested as people move to the area — especially drinking water. With new homes either under construction or property owners wanting to build homes in the areas of Little Road and Lakewood Drive, leaders are trying to determine a way. The city’s water tanks are in good condition after the reconditioning of the downtown water tank. Now the Tallassee City Council is trying to figure out the best way to add the new water customers without breaking the bank.

TALLASSEE, AL ・ 2 DAYS AGO