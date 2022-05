Police are looking for looking for three offenders who battered and robbed a 63-year-old man at the Washington-Wells Brown Line station on Thursday morning. The men, seen in this surveillance image that Chicago police released Friday, grabbed the victim by his neck and demanded his wallet around 5 a.m., according to CPD. They then reached into his pockets and took his property by force, the department said.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 23 HOURS AGO