In an interview before he took office last year, Mayor Dave Bronson painted an idealistic vision for what downtown Anchorage could look like. “Where people live in high rises and they’ve got one stall underneath for their Subaru or whatever, they walk down to a Whole Foods store and then they take their bikes on a bike trail,” he said, drawing comparisons to the cosmopolitan cities he visited as a commercial pilot.

23 HOURS AGO