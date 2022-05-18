Five Thoughts on the Vikings' 2022 Schedule: A Mostly Favorable Setup For Minnesota

The arrangement of the Vikings' schedule sets up well for a strong start to the season.

One of the best examples of the NFL's unparalleled year-round popularity in the United States is the fact that the annual release of all 32 teams' schedules is a major event.

Fans aren't finding out their favorite team's opponents for the upcoming season; that information was already out there. All that's new are the dates, times, and TV channels for each game, and that's enough to create tons of interest. So much so that a random person created a Twitter account called "NFL Schedule Leaks," completely made up the weeks, times, and channels for a bunch of games, and gained over 10,000 followers in the process .

Anyways, the Vikings' full schedule was announced last week . Let's dive into five thoughts on the way 17 games and a bye have been laid out for Kevin O'Connell's team.

1. We're going to learn a lot about the Vikings early in the year It's hard to think of a more exciting way for the O'Connell era to begin than with a home game against the hated Packers in Week 1. Right off the bat, that'll be a huge test against Aaron Rodgers and a defense that looks like it could be one of the league's best. Za'Darius Smith and Chandon Sullivan playing their former team for the first time only adds to the intrigue of this matchup. Starting 1-0 and taking an early division lead over Green Bay would be huge. "Opening up at home against the Green Bay Packers, that's the one I see on the schedule right now because it's the first week, O'Connell said. "Obviously a great opportunity for our fans to come out to US Bank Stadium, make sure that thing is full of purple, and I can only wait to hear how loud that will be when we come running out of the tunnel." But that's not the only big game in the first chunk of the season. The following week, the Vikings get an early primetime opportunity with a road game against the Eagles on Monday Night Football. Philadelphia was an NFC wild card team last year and figures to be in that mix once again, so that'll be an important first road test for Minnesota. Then, the Vikings' two other divisional home games (vs. the Lions in Week 3 and vs. the Bears in Week 5) are sandwiched around a London game against the Saints — another team that will likely be a factor in the NFC wild card picture. By the time the Vikings return stateside from London, we'll know a lot about what kind of team they have this year.

2. Not taking the bye week right away after London makes sense 60 teams have played a game in London since the NFL started its international series in 2007. 55 of those teams have had a bye the following week to aid the recovery from the jetlag of intercontinental travel. The Vikings chose to be in the minority this year by requesting to have their bye a couple weeks later. They'll return from London and get a home game against the Bears, then travel to Miami in Week 6 before getting the off week in Week 7. "A Week 5 bye, although it might help in the short term coming off a trip like that, playing 13 games in a row before possibly playing some bonus games on top of that, that can be taxing, that can be really taxing on these guys," O'Connell said. "So what we wanted to try to do is get the bye a little bit later. Getting that Week 7 bye coming off that trip, we'll do a great job with our sports performance group and listening to the science on how we can make our guys feel great for that game but then obviously making sure that our players are feeling great for that following week's home game, which was a big part of that." It makes sense. A Week 5 bye is awfully early, especially now that the schedule has gone to 17 games. Getting the bye a couple weeks later should work out well, and then the Vikings will have a bit of a mini-bye after playing on Thanksgiving in Week 12. It helps that the two post-London games, against the Bears and Dolphins, look pretty winnable.

3. The schedule gets a lot tougher after the bye The Vikings will be hoping to enter their Week 7 bye with a 4-2 record or better, because things start to heat up in Week 8. The five-game stretch there is vs. Cardinals, at Commanders, at Bills, vs. Cowboys, and vs. Patriots. Four of those five were playoff teams last year, and Washington (the lone non-playoff team) has a solid roster that upgraded at quarterback with Carson Wentz replacing Taylor Heinicke. This stretch will feature some of the best opposing quarterback play the Vikings will see outside of facing Rodgers twice. Josh Allen is one of the best QBs in the league, and Kyler Murray and Dak Prescott are dynamic players as well. Even Wentz and Mac Jones have the ability to put up points if the Vikings' defense doesn't come to play. Getting through that stretch with a 6-5 record would set Minnesota up to finish strong, but they'll be hoping to be even better than that.

4. It all might come down to New Year's Day For the second straight season, the Vikings have a Week 17 game at Lambeau Field against the Packers. Last year, with their playoff hopes holding on by a thread, they were forced to start Sean Mannion because Kirk Cousins was on the COVID list. Predictably, the Packers — who had long since clinched the division — won in blowout fashion. This year, the Vikings are hoping that more will be on the line in that game, or that they'll be the ones who have already wrapped up the division. They'd also presumably like to have their starting QB available. Having Vikings-Packers at Lambeau in January may not be preferable for some fans who'd like to have a little warmth when they attend such a big game, but it does add to the classic NFC North feel of it. Having it take place on the first day of 2023 is fun, too.

5. All things considered, this is a favorable schedule for the Vikings We already knew the Vikings didn't have a gauntlet of a schedule with the opponents they were set to face. Based on the latest Vegas win totals, the Vikings have the 20th-toughest schedule in the NFL this year. Outside of facing Rodgers twice and playing Allen, Murray, and Prescott, they don't have a particularly tough slate of opposing QBs. Jalen Hurts, Jameis Winston, and Matt Ryan are solid, but the Vikings also get Jared Goff and Justin Fields twice along with Tua Tagovailoa, Wentz, Mac Jones, Daniel Jones, and Zach Wilson. There's also the fact that they get nine home games and eight road games, and one of those road games is really a neutral site matchup in London. But the way the schedule is laid out makes things even a little bit more favorable. Getting each of the first three divisional matchups at home sets the Vikings up to start strong. Then, from Week 11 to Week 16, five of their six games are at home. In total, the Vikings' first 15 games feature 9 home games, 5 road games, and the neutral site London contest. Ending with games in Green Bay and Chicago might be tough, but the Vikings will take it because of how their first 16 weeks are set up. This season should be a lot of fun for fans if the Vikings can stay healthy, win some close games, and live up to their on-paper potential.

