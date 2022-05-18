ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Lakers: Shaq Blasts Comparisons of James Harden and Joel Embiid to Kobe-Shaq Era

By Eric Eulau
AllLakers
AllLakers
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4cGLJP_0fhdzhfw00

Shaq doesn't want to hear any comparisons of Joel Embiid and James Harden to the Lakers Shaq and Kobe era.

In a tale as old as time, a playoff team featuring James Harden and coach Doc Rivers epically bombed out of the NBA playoffs. Harden, an injured Joel Embiid, and the Sixers rolled over in six games to the Miami Heat in the Eastern Conference Semi-Finals.

View the original article to see embedded media.

In February after the Sixers acquired Harden from the Nets, ESPN's Kendrick Perkins said that Embiid and Harden "could be like Kobe and Shaq" in his analysis of the trade.

Shaq kindly took the time to put Perkins on blast for his take after a lifeless Sixers team lost Game 6 at home.

The four-time NBA champion also included the caption:

"Only one superduo ever created, yea I said it, ONLY ONE. Miss u kobe"

Perkins, who now serves as a marquee name at ESPN, half-apologized for his inaccurate take, but really, blamed Harden for making him look the fool.

"My bad Big Fella for the disrespect!!!! That damn Harden."

The Embiid-Shaq comparisons have been "en vogue" this spring, especially after Embiid became the first center since Shaq (1999-2000) to win a NBA scoring title this season. They're both impressive, dominant big men, but Shaq was on a whole other level.

On top of winning his scoring title in 2000, Shaq (and Kobe) led the Lakers to the first of their three-consecutive titles and also earned Finals MVP honors.

We might be biased, but there will never be another superstar tandem like Shaq and Kobe. James Harden and Joel Embiid can't even hold a candle to one the greatest duo of all-time.

Comments / 1

Related
ESPN

Former NBA, Michigan State star Adreian Payne shot, killed

ORLANDO, Fla. --  Adreian Payne, a former Michigan State basketball standout and NBA player, has died in a shooting. He was 31. The Orange County Sheriffs Office said deputies responded to a shooting at 1:34 a.m. Monday when Payne was identified and taken to a hospital where he was pronounced dead.
MICHIGAN STATE
Larry Brown Sports

Ex-Laker unloads on Patrick Beverley over critical comments

One NBA player has had about enough of Patrick Beverley’s Haterade Tour. In this week’s episode of his “Inside the Green Room” podcast, Philadelphia 76ers veteran Danny Green went in on the Minnesota Timberwolves guard Beverley, who has recently been criticizing Phoenix Suns guard Chris Paul. In a series of fiery remarks on TV, Beverley called Paul a “cone” defensively and mocked Paul for getting cooked by Dallas Mavericks star Luka Doncic.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Los Angeles, CA
Los Angeles, CA
Basketball
Local
California Basketball
Los Angeles, CA
Sports
Local
California Sports
The Spun

Look: Patrick Beverley's Girlfriend, Mandana, Is Going Viral

Patrick Beverley was trending on social media all week for his comments on Chris Paul. The Minnesota Timberwolves point guard had some fiery takes on the Phoenix Suns point guard following his Game 7 loss to the Dallas Mavericks. “Man, ain’t nobody worried about Chris Paul when you play the...
NBA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
James Harden
Person
Kendrick Perkins
Person
Doc Rivers
Person
Joel Embiid
The Spun

NBA World Reacts To Shaq, Charles Barkley Drama

Things got pretty heated between Shaquille O'Neal and Charles Barkley on the set of Inside The NBA on Wednesday evening. O'Neal and Barkley were arguing over the Celtics vs. Heat series. Specifically, O'Neal and Barkley were arguing over Marcus Smart and Jimmy Butler. The legendary Los Angeles Lakers star was...
NBA
ClutchPoints

NBA slaps Mavs with 2nd hefty punishment for bench antics

The Dallas Mavericks apparently didn’t learn their lesson about proper bench decorum. Now, the NBA has slapped the team with a bigger fine. To recall, the Mavs received a $25,000 fine for their bench tomfoolery in Game 2 of the series against the Phoenix Suns. They were standing too far away from their seats for the most part of the contest, with some even “encroaching upon the playing court.” It was a violation of the league’s policy regarding bench decorum, hence the punishment.
DALLAS, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nba Playoffs#Shaq Blasts Comparisons#Kobe Shaq Era#The Lakers Shaq#Sixers#The Miami Heat#Nets#Espn
Larry Brown Sports

Nets parting ways with notable Kevin Durant favorite?

Kevin Durant endured plenty of tumult this season with the Brooklyn Nets, and now one of his favorite people may no longer be with the team to boot. Veteran basketball writer Marc Stein reports this week that Nets director of development Adam Harrington will “likely” be leaving the team in what is being called an “unexpected” move.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
fadeawayworld.net

Charles Barkley Reveals His Mount Rushmore Of NBA Players: "Without Those Guys, Players Wouldn't Be Making $50 Million A Year."

There have been many great players over the NBA's 75-year history. From Wilt Chamberlain to Stephen Curry, the league has rarely been without a top-tier, generational talent. In a recent chat with other prominent voices in the basketball world, Charles Barkley spoke about some of the legends that have impacted him the most and revealed his "Mount Rushmore" of greats:
NBA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NBA
NBA Teams
Los Angeles Lakers
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
NBA Teams
Philadelphia 76ers
NBA Teams
Miami Heat
Yardbarker

Dennis Rodman On Guarding Magic Johnson After HIV Diagnosis: "I Couldn't Care Less If The Guy I'm Guarding Has HIV. I'm Going To Slam Him Anyways."

When Magic Johnson announced he had HIV, the NBA world didn't know how to react. His colleagues had a hard time trying to figure out what to do or what Magic should do with his career. He received a lot of criticism mostly due to the misinformation about the disease, which led Magic to retire from the game for the first time.
NBA
AllLakers

AllLakers

Los Angeles, CA
5K+
Followers
1K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

AllLakers is a FanNation channel dedicated to coverage of the Los Angeles Lakers

 https://www.si.com/nba/lakers

Comments / 0

Community Policy