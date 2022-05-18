Dynamic Running Back Jeremiyah Love Sets Official Visit To Notre Dame

One of the most explosive athletes on the board for Notre Dame is Jeremiyah Love, who has now set up his official visit to see the Irish

One of the more talented athletes in the 2023 recruiting class is set to make a return trip to Notre Dame next month. St. Louis (Mo.) Christian Brothers star running back Jeremiyah Love informed Irish Breakdown that he will be visiting Notre Dame from June 17-19 for an official, marking his first return trip to campus since his first traveled to South Bend in March.

Love was a big play waiting to happen for Christian Brothers in 2021, rushing for 996 yards and 14 touchdowns on just 95 carries. That is an eye-popping 10.5 yards per carry to go along with 11 total receptions for 103 yards in the passing game. The 6-1 195-pound athlete is also a standout track and field athlete for the school, posting a personal best of 10.76 seconds in the 100-meter dash.

He is one of the more dynamic athletes in the class, combining eye-popping acceleration with a long frame and notable change of direction, who may even be able to project to multiple positions at the college level. Love continues to rise in the recruiting rankings. According to ESPN, he is the No. 90 overall player and No. 5 running back in the 2023 class.

This is the first official visit that Love has finalized thus far, locking in a return trip to Notre Dame. He shared with Irish Breakdown that he is “looking forward to seeing Coach ( Marcus ) Freeman and Coach (Deland) McCullough for a couple of days.”

Love has offers from the Irish, Alabama, Georgia, Michigan, Texas A&M, LSU, Miami, USC, Tennessee, Oregon, Penn State, Arkansas, Wisconsin, Washington, Utah, Indiana, Louisville, Iowa, West Virginia, Iowa State, Boston College, Missouri, Syracuse, and Vanderbilt among others.

