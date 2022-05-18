ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
5/17/22: Open Rally Thread

By Bren Everfolly
Cover picture for the articleSome Mariners are doing great and striking out eight,...

realdawghuskies.com

Impact Statement: Is the Ball Starting to Roll for Washington Recruiting?

With the commitment of 4-star receiver Rashid Williams to Washington Thursday morning, it sent a clear message that Washington is back in the recruiting game. According to 247Sports.com the Pittsburg, California receiver is top 25 at his position in the country. After not being included in his quarterback’s top 6 earlier this week, this is the shot in the arm that Washington needed.
PITTSBURG, CA
realdawghuskies.com

WOOF: 4-star WR Rashid Williams commits to Washington

This is why Kalen DeBoer brought JaMarcus Shephard to Washington, to recruit elite wide receivers. He did just that with Rashid Williams, a four-star wide receiver out of Pittsburg (Calif.) High School. The favorite target of one of the best quarterbacks in the country, five-star quarterback Jaden Rashada, Williams immediately becomes the highest-rated recruit to commit to DeBoer and his staff, and the first blue-chip prospect to announce he’ll be donning the purple and gold.
WASHINGTON, CA
The Suburban Times

Local Sprinter Wins Silver at National Senior Games

Submitted by Madonna Hanna. Tacoma’s Madonna Hanna competed in the recent Nation Senior Games in Fort Lauderdale, Florida. Madonna, 68, is coached by elite Tacoma sprinter Marcus Chamber. Chamber was supposed to be competing in Puerto Rico, but elected to travel to Florida with Hanna instead. Results. 4×100 meter...
TACOMA, WA
heartlandcollegesports.com

2022 NCAA Softball Regionals Predictions: Seattle Regional

The NCAA Division I Softball Championship is set to get underway this Friday as 16 sites are prepared to host the first round of the national softball tournament. From May 20-23, teams will battle in double-elimination style round-robin tournament which will cut the field of 64 down to just 16 in a matter of 72 hours.
SEATTLE, WA
northwestprimetime.com

This week in Northwest history

This essay is courtesy of HistoryLink.org, the free online encyclopedia of Washington state history. Twenty-five years ago this week, on May 21, 1997, Tacoma's Eleventh Street Bridge was renamed in honor of Murray Morgan. The crossing opened on February 15, 1913, and is one of Washington's more notable bridges due to its unique design. Besides being built on a grade, the bridge has an unusually high deck for a vertical lift bridge, and also carries a water pipe across its overhead span.
SEATTLE, WA
Thrillist

The Absolute Best BBQ Joints in Seattle

The month of May is National Barbecue Month, and there’s no better time to consider the fact that Seattle’s BBQ scene is underappreciated. We may not be as famous as Kansas City or Memphis, but pitmasters here have been diligently tending to their meats and enriching Seattle with a large and still growing smoked meat scene. Today, our barbecue options include strip mall restaurants, quaint barbecue shacks, whiskey bars, pop-ups, and more—all with creative spins that are distinctive to Seattle barbecue. With so many options available, here is a list of where to start.
SEATTLE, WA
MyNorthwest.com

Tour a rare Boeing B-29 bomber in Seattle this weekend

The Museum of Flight at Boeing Field is playing host this weekend to one of the rarest aircraft in the world: an airworthy World War II Boeing B-29 bomber. B-29s were an engineering and technological marvel designed by Boeing in Seattle, and then built at Boeing plants in Renton, Wash., and Wichita, Kansas (as well as by other manufacturers in Omaha, Nebraska and Atlanta, Georgia). While nearly 4,000 were built, only two remain airworthy, including “Doc,” which was rescued from the Mojave Desert and restored by a non-profit group based in Wichita.
SEATTLE, WA
KING-5

Looking for some good eats? You'll find them in Anacortes

ANACORTES, Wash. — We start our culinary tour with a stop that’s part of Washington beer history, Anacortes Brewery and Rockfish Grill. "The brewery is actually one of the oldest in the state. We're the ninth oldest brewery in the state of Washington," said owner, Rick Star. "We probably do over 30 beers during the course of the year. We have 18 handles on right now. The Centennial Pale Ale is a beer that uses primarily belly malt, so a lot of local ingredients in that."
ANACORTES, WA
kentreporter.com

Bowen Scarff: founder of Kent Ford dealership dies at age 94

Bowen Scarff, founder of Kent’s Bowen Scarff Ford in 1958, died April 28 of natural causes at age 94. Born John Bowen Scarff on May 14, 1927, he died at home with his wife, Janie Scarff, and oldest son Mike Scarff, at his side, according to an obituary posted on the Marlatt Funeral Home website.
KENT, WA
This Is The Best Restaurant Chain In Washington

Fast food restaurants have a bit of a reputation when it comes to the quality of their food. That doesn't mean all brands and chains are mediocre. In fact, some will surprise you with their interesting menus and delicious dishes. If you're wondering what residents in your state are craving,...
WASHINGTON STATE
southsoundmag.com

A Walk Through Time

Driving down North I Street in Tacoma, the monumental façade of the historic Rust Mansion cannot be ignored. Despite the mansion being partially hidden behind large, leafy trees and nestled among more modest abodes, drivers-by often bend their necks to take it in. And who could blame them? It’s...
TACOMA, WA
MyNorthwest

Gameworks to reopen as soon as July under former execs

When GameWorks, the popular arcade bar, closed its doors in December 2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, it seemed that a staple of the downtown Seattle community was gone for good. But luckily for its patrons, former GameWorks executives have not only saved the Seattle location, but are set to...
SEATTLE, WA

