The Sport Psychology program provides comprehensive psychological services to the Notre Dame athletic community. Through the provision of clinical and performance enhancement services, we strive to promote a culture of inclusion, well-being, and excellence both in and out of sport. The embedded nature of our positions allows us to be responsive to the ever-evolving needs of student-athletes, coaches, teams, and the athletic department itself. We are committed to providing targeted and dynamic interventions across all levels of the department to further its mission of holistic development and athletic achievement.

NOTRE DAME, IN ・ 2 DAYS AGO