The San Diego Padres have been surprisingly stellar in the opening stretch of the season, and they may have something to look forward to during the next stretch as well. Jon Heyman of MLB Network appeared Thursday on 97.3 The Fan in San Diego. In the appearance, Heyman said that he is hearing injured Padres slugger Fernando Tatis Jr. could potentially make his return in late June.

SAN DIEGO, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO