We’ve gotta hand it to Austin’s queens. It takes some real skill to be extra fishy in a sea without water. Even in the blistering desert heat, they’re out in full force—contoured, tucked, and death-dropping like the AC actually works in our gay bars. (Why, oh, why is it always like a sauna on the dance floor?!) Those squirrels are warriors.

AUSTIN, TX ・ 20 HOURS AGO