ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Century 21 Is Coming Back To Its Original Location!

downtownny.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSharpen off your bargain-hunting eyes and pad up your jostling elbows because Century 21 is coming back!. In November 2020, the savvy shoppers’ beloved paradise closed all 13 locations, including its iconic Lower Manhattan home, during the height of the pandemic. Now the...

downtownny.com

Comments / 0

Related
TheStreet

Fast-Food Icon White Castle Does Something Completely New

In New York and a handful of other densely populated cities, you can sit in a Starbucks (SBUX) - Get Starbucks Corporation Report, look out the window and see another Starbucks. That's a bizarre sight, but it makes sense in an area where the occupants of a single office building might keep a cafe busy all day.
ORLANDO, FL
TheStreet

Popeyes Is Doing Something Different With Its Chicken Sandwich

Since launching the chicken sandwich craze in 2019, Popeyes largely sat back and watched competitors try to recreate the astronomical success of a piece of fried chicken put between a brioche bun with two pickles. While chains like KFC (YUM) - Get Yum! Brands, Inc. Report, Chick-Fil-A and even Taco...
RESTAURANTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
New York City, NY
Business
Mashed

The Real Reason McDonald's Closed Over 200 Restaurants In 2021

The COVID-19 pandemic has hit the restaurant industry hard. According to Fortune, as of November 2021, a whopping 90,000 restaurants closed due to complications from the pandemic. With a number of states shuttering indoor dining at the start of the virus' spread, many restaurants could not make enough money on takeout alone to keep their doors open, especially the spaces that didn't have room to develop an outdoor dining area.
RESTAURANTS
Daily Mail

Throwback to the Mac! Retro pictures reveal McDonald's was VERY different in the '80s and '90s with burger seats, pizza on the menu and even branded ashtrays

Photographs of McDonald's restaurants and merchandise from the 1980s and 1990s have emerged online - showing items such as food-shaped chairs to Disney plates and even branded ashtrays,. The fast food chain's first branch was opened in 1955 in the US - and it's still exceedingly popular today. But these...
RESTAURANTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Century 21#Yankee Stadium#Lower Manhattan#Wwd#Legends#Ig
Mashed

Shake Shack Evolves Its Menu By Adding Plant-Based Dessert Options

Plant-based products are all the rage right now, and many fast food restaurants have gotten in on the game. There's Burger King's Impossible Whopper, plant-based chorizo at Chipotle, and even vegan beef at Panda Express. While many of those chains feature plant-based products as meat substitutes (in place of burgers or chicken), Shake Shack is wooing would-be customers with plant-based desserts, per Yahoo! Finance.
RESTAURANTS
Mashed

The New Pizza Chain That Wants To Challenge The Big-Name Companies

Remember the days when you actually had to talk to someone on the phone to get a pizza delivered to your address? We don't either. With technological advances and constantly changing needs, the pizza industry has changed drastically over the past decade, with many businesses turning to online ordering, apps, and automation to improve customer convenience and efficiency.
FOOD & DRINKS
Hawaii Magazine

Put This New Eatery on Your Restaurant Radar

Along the coasts of Kāʻanapali and Wailea, there’s a colorful culinary scene emerging. Chef-driven restaurants are taking up residency in hotels and resorts, crafting award-winning dining for guests and putting Maui on the map as a culinary destination. Waicoco is one of the most recent and brightest additions.
RESTAURANTS
Engadget

Grubhub’s free lunch offer in NYC crashed its website and app

Grubhub’s of free lunch to anyone in the New York City metro area today led to sheer chaos. Many were unable to access the promotional deal — which was scheduled to run from 11 am to 2 pm ET this afternoon — when both the website and app started to crash, according to from many frustrated users. A large number of restaurants were overwhelmed with orders from hungry customers, prompting them to pause taking on new orders or “close” for the day. Although Grubhub’s “free lunch” promo was actually just a deep discount (the offer was good for $15, and customers were responsible for additional taxes, tip and delivery fee), turns out few people will turn down the offer of a cheap meal, especially in one of the world’s most . While access to the website and app was eventually restored, a number of customers still complained about delayed or canceled orders.
NEW YORK CITY, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy