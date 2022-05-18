360-degree Van Gogh exhibit nears opening date in Schenectady

JP Elario has been photographing weddings for almost 30 years. He took over Elario Photography from his father, who started the business in 1984. In 2014, he started offering free pop-up portraits to random people in the street.
TROY - Three new businesses are now open inside Troy's River Street Market. Collar City Mac Shack, Organa Juice Bar and Soul Delicious each held grand openings in early May. Organa focuses on plant based, vegan and vegetarian cuisine. Owners Haseim Townsend and Brenda Henry say this is their passion, and they decided to turn it into a business.
COHOES - A popular summer promotion returns to Cohoes next week. It's called "Eat in the Street." Dozens of restaurants set up dining tables on a blocked-off Remsen Street on Friday evenings. It started in 2020 to help businesses struggling during the height of the pandemic. Beginning Friday May 27,...
We are 1 month away from the official start of Summer but it's warm enough to begin today. Not complaining! I am excited to get outside and do some hiking, biking and rollercoaster riding!. Six Flags Great Escape in Queensbury opens the 2022 season this weekend with at least 1...
From the mid 90's to the mid 2010's, Pearl Street in Albany was the social hot spot. In fact, the street used to get so crowded with people on Saturday nights, that a good portion of the road was closed down to pedestrians (clubbers) only, and traffic rerouted around the busy club district.
SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. (NEWS10) — If you’re looking for somewhere to get breakfast or brunch in Saratoga Springs, you have a few options. These are the top breakfast spots in Saratoga Springs, according to Tripadvisor. 16. Morrissey’s. Morrissey’s is located in the Adelphi Hotel. The restaurant serves...
What do baby goats and world-class art have in common? They're both at Beekman 1802 Farm. Starting this spring, Klinkhart Hall Arts Center in Saratoga Springs is collaborating with Beekman 1802 to show a commissioned work by acclaimed artist John Cerney. The piece is called "Awe Goats" and features large...
SARATOGA SPRINGS — If you’re looking to escape the daily grind, and experience life in the great outdoors, a local eighteen-year-old may have the solution. Vivi E Basta, located at Brown’s Beach at Saratoga Lake, was founded by eighteen-year-old Nicholas Scialdone III. Renting a variety of boats,...
There will soon be a new way to get around Saratoga Springs. The city famous for fast four-legged animals you can bet on will have a stable of two-wheeled scooters you can ride on. The scooters are being offered by CDTA. You'll simply download the CDTA Scoot App, enter some...
Here's another sign that summer is fast approaching. There are now 524 miles of the New York State Canal System now open for boating. NewsChannel 13 was at Lock 2 in Waterford as the first vessels entered the Erie Canal Friday morning. This is the 198th consecutive year that the...
WATERFORD, N.Y. — The popular Waterford Canal Festival returns this weekend with boats, vendors, and entertainment in store as a way to celebrate one of New York’s greatest treasures. The annual event, presented by the Capital Region Chamber of Commerce and the Village of Waterford, is scheduled for...
SARATOGA SPRINGS — Despite that more than a half-century had gone by since he first visited the Spa City, Hud Armstrong could effortlessly recall the first time he laid eyes on the place that would become home. “It was back in the ‘50s and we were living in South...
Editor’s note: This is the second in a series, following Hudson Falls historian and retired teacher Matt Rozell’s documentary project on his best-selling book A Train from Magdeburg, about American solders’ liberation of Jewish Holocaust surviors in 1945. •. On April 12, film director Mike Edwards and I...
Nicholas R. Alber, 25, of Schenectady, pleaded May 10 to attempted assault in the second-degree, in connection with an alleged incident in Charlton. Shannon L. Tracey, AKA Shannon Green, 38, of Saratoga Springs, was sentenced May 11 to 1-1/2 to 3 years’ incarceration, after pleading to felony burglary, first charged August 2020 in Malta.
When you think of the Tiffany name today, you probably picture the iconic blue gift box, hiding a jeweled treasure inside. But 150 years ago, Tiffany's treasures were made for all to see: stained glass windows with artistry surpassing anything crafted before, and Troy is home to the mother lode that survives to this day.
Jaw-Dropping Saratoga Lake Mansion With Waterfall & Wine Cellar. This stunning mansion has been on the market for a while and now the price has been reduced. It was $8.9 million and now a cool $7 million. When looking through the pictures of this gorgeous mansion my jaw was on the floor. There is so much attention to detail and elegance throughout this home. It sits on 15 acres with breathtaking views of Saratoga Lake. Check out the outdoor patio complete with a pool house that actually I would be happy calling my home. There is a built-in barbeque and the pool has a beautiful stone waterfall!
(TNS) — A high-speed internet service provider introduced itself to the Capital Region on Thursday at the firehouse where it will base a hub to serve thousands of customers. Rochester-based Greenlight Networks has begun laying fiber optic lines and expects to connect its first area customer in late summer or early autumn. It's starting in Clifton Park but soon will be installing infrastructure in other towns, with a goal of reaching 23,000 Capital Region households.
