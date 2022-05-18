ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Schenectady, NY

360-degree Van Gogh exhibit nears opening date in Schenectady

WNYT
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe highly anticipated "Van Gogh: The Immersive Experience" exhibit is just...

wnyt.com

WNYT

Troy's River Street Market welcomes several new businesses

TROY - Three new businesses are now open inside Troy's River Street Market. Collar City Mac Shack, Organa Juice Bar and Soul Delicious each held grand openings in early May. Organa focuses on plant based, vegan and vegetarian cuisine. Owners Haseim Townsend and Brenda Henry say this is their passion, and they decided to turn it into a business.
TROY, NY
WNYT

'Eat in the Street' outdoor dining returning to Cohoes

COHOES - A popular summer promotion returns to Cohoes next week. It's called "Eat in the Street." Dozens of restaurants set up dining tables on a blocked-off Remsen Street on Friday evenings. It started in 2020 to help businesses struggling during the height of the pandemic. Beginning Friday May 27,...
COHOES, NY
City
Schenectady, NY
Schenectady, NY
Entertainment
WNYT

Goat paintings perfect match for Beekman 1802 art

What do baby goats and world-class art have in common? They're both at Beekman 1802 Farm. Starting this spring, Klinkhart Hall Arts Center in Saratoga Springs is collaborating with Beekman 1802 to show a commissioned work by acclaimed artist John Cerney. The piece is called "Awe Goats" and features large...
SARATOGA SPRINGS, NY
Person
Van Gogh
saratogatodaynewspaper.com

Local Teen’s Booming Business

SARATOGA SPRINGS — If you’re looking to escape the daily grind, and experience life in the great outdoors, a local eighteen-year-old may have the solution. Vivi E Basta, located at Brown’s Beach at Saratoga Lake, was founded by eighteen-year-old Nicholas Scialdone III. Renting a variety of boats,...
SARATOGA SPRINGS, NY
WNYT

Electric scooter rentals planned for Saratoga Springs

There will soon be a new way to get around Saratoga Springs. The city famous for fast four-legged animals you can bet on will have a stable of two-wheeled scooters you can ride on. The scooters are being offered by CDTA. You'll simply download the CDTA Scoot App, enter some...
SARATOGA SPRINGS, NY
WNYT

Erie Canal opens for summer boating

Here's another sign that summer is fast approaching. There are now 524 miles of the New York State Canal System now open for boating. NewsChannel 13 was at Lock 2 in Waterford as the first vessels entered the Erie Canal Friday morning. This is the 198th consecutive year that the...
WATERFORD, NY
Saratogian

Waterford Canal Festival returns this weekend

WATERFORD, N.Y. — The popular Waterford Canal Festival returns this weekend with boats, vendors, and entertainment in store as a way to celebrate one of New York’s greatest treasures. The annual event, presented by the Capital Region Chamber of Commerce and the Village of Waterford, is scheduled for...
WATERFORD, NY
saratogatodaynewspaper.com

Loss of A Saratoga Icon

SARATOGA SPRINGS — Despite that more than a half-century had gone by since he first visited the Spa City, Hud Armstrong could effortlessly recall the first time he laid eyes on the place that would become home. “It was back in the ‘50s and we were living in South...
SARATOGA SPRINGS, NY
glensfallschronicle.com

Matt Rozell in Germany: Found train site, full circle with Johanna

Editor’s note: This is the second in a series, following Hudson Falls historian and retired teacher Matt Rozell’s documentary project on his best-selling book A Train from Magdeburg, about American solders’ liberation of Jewish Holocaust surviors in 1945. •. On April 12, film director Mike Edwards and I...
HUDSON FALLS, NY
saratogatodaynewspaper.com

May 14 – May 20, 2022

Nicholas R. Alber, 25, of Schenectady, pleaded May 10 to attempted assault in the second-degree, in connection with an alleged incident in Charlton. Shannon L. Tracey, AKA Shannon Green, 38, of Saratoga Springs, was sentenced May 11 to 1-1/2 to 3 years’ incarceration, after pleading to felony burglary, first charged August 2020 in Malta.
SARATOGA COUNTY, NY
NewsBreak
NewsBreak
NewsBreak
NewsBreak
NEWS10 ABC

Special Report: Treasures of Troy

When you think of the Tiffany name today, you probably picture the iconic blue gift box, hiding a jeweled treasure inside. But 150 years ago, Tiffany's treasures were made for all to see: stained glass windows with artistry surpassing anything crafted before, and Troy is home to the mother lode that survives to this day.
TROY, NY
Q 105.7

Stunning $7 Mil Jaw Dropping Mansion on 15 Acres For Sale in Stillwater

Jaw-Dropping Saratoga Lake Mansion With Waterfall & Wine Cellar. This stunning mansion has been on the market for a while and now the price has been reduced. It was $8.9 million and now a cool $7 million. When looking through the pictures of this gorgeous mansion my jaw was on the floor. There is so much attention to detail and elegance throughout this home. It sits on 15 acres with breathtaking views of Saratoga Lake. Check out the outdoor patio complete with a pool house that actually I would be happy calling my home. There is a built-in barbeque and the pool has a beautiful stone waterfall!
STILLWATER, NY
Government Technology

Internet Provider Undertakes $25M Buildout in Upstate New York

(TNS) — A high-speed internet service provider introduced itself to the Capital Region on Thursday at the firehouse where it will base a hub to serve thousands of customers. Rochester-based Greenlight Networks has begun laying fiber optic lines and expects to connect its first area customer in late summer or early autumn. It's starting in Clifton Park but soon will be installing infrastructure in other towns, with a goal of reaching 23,000 Capital Region households.
CLIFTON PARK, NY

