A Riverside County judge ruled Wednesday morning that the statue of former Palm Springs Mayor Frank Bogert should remain unmoved from its location in front of City Hall until the case can be heard further. This is a victory for those protesting its removal. A group of people involved with Friends of Frank Bogert guarded The post Statue standoff: Judge rules Bogert statue can stay in front of Palm Springs City Hall, for now appeared first on KESQ.

PALM SPRINGS, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO