It’s been an offseason of change for the Chicago Bears, which has featured the departure of some of the team’s biggest names. General manager Ryan Poles has made it clear he’s rebuilding the roster his way, which included trading star pass rusher Khalil Mack to acquire draft capital and clear cap space. But could the Bears be looking to part ways with their other top edge rusher in Robert Quinn?

CHICAGO, IL ・ 37 MINUTES AGO