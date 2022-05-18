ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
El Dorado, KS

El Dorado promotes Brandon Wise to head coach

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe USD 490 school board formally approved offensive coordinator Brandon Wise as the new head coach for the El Dorado High School football team. Wise, who has been the OC for the last three seasons in El Dorado under former head coach Wes Bell, earned the promotion through his explosive offense....

Circle soccer wins third consecutive regional title

TOWANDA, Kansas — Hard to tell Circle they were going to be this good when the season started after a bunch of freshman went on the road and were beaten soundly by Goddard to start the season. Fast forward a couple of months and Circle is hoisting a trophy.
TOWANDA, KS
Cannons kick off season June 2

The reigning Summer Ball Showdown champions are eager to kick off their 2022 summer schedule this year. The Cannons won the inaugural Summer Ball Showdown in Goddard at the new Genesis sports facility in August, choose that tournament over going to the NBC World Series. This season, after winning the...
GODDARD, KS
K-State’s finest football players to join Ring of Honor

MANHATTAN (KSNT) – Six outstanding athletes will be recognized by Kansas State University and become part of K-State’s RIng of Honor 2022. The class, all K-State football greats, will be officially inducted the weekend of the season opener against South Dakota, including linebacker Arthur Brown (2011-12), running back Larry Brown (1967-68), defensive end Darren Howard (1996-99), quarterback Collin Klein (2009-12), wide receiver Tyler Lockett (2011-14) […]
MANHATTAN, KS
Danny Lee Kirkpatrick

Danny Lee Kirkpatrick, age 49, was born November 30, 1972 in El Dorado, KS. He passed away unexpectedly at home on May 7, 2022 in Chapman, KS. Dan was the son of Willis and Betty (Kimball) Kirkpatrick. His early years were spent in Whitewater, KS where he had fond memories of small town life. His family moved to Scott City, KS when Dan was a sophomore. This was a difficult move for him, but he made lifelong friends, was part of 3 state championship football teams, and fell in love with his future wife before he graduated from Scott Community High School with the class of 1991. Dan continued his education at Bethany College while also playing basketball and baseball, graduating in 1995. He later obtained his masters in Educational Psychology from Kansas State University in 2007.
EL DORADO, KS
Gerald (Gerry) Eugene Bennett

On Friday, May 13, 2022, Gerald (Gerry) Eugene Bennett of Humboldt, left his family and friends peacefully. The world has lost a wonderful father, grandfather and friend. Gerry was born September 9, 1939, in Chanute, Kansas the son of Paul & June Bennett. Gerry’s sense of humor was as dry as burnt toast and always left people scratching their head asking if what he said was serious or not. He played a mean hand of 5-card stud and often took other people’s money. He loved a game of billiards and played in the area pool league. During football season, he loved his Kansas City Chiefs! Later in life he loved finding a “good buy” at auctions. Mr. Bennett graduated from Grant High School in 1957 in Stark Kansas. He married Helen Williams (Scheikofsky) in 1984 in Reno, NV. Gerry lived in El Dorado and worked as an engineer for the Kansas Department of Transportation before transferring to Iola, KS where he retired in 1998. While there, he lived outside Humboldt. After retirement he was a consultant for Cook, Flatt & Strobel Engineers until 2005 when he fully retired.
CHANUTE, KS
Neil Legler Benson

Neil Benson, passed away peacefully on May 12, 2022 at the age of 97. Neil was born September 28, 1924 in Gibbon, Nebraska to George Wallace Legler and Sue Todd Legler. After her father passed from tuberculosis, the family moved to Leavenworth where Neil graduated from high school. Neil and her sister, Martha, then attended The St. Mary College in Leavenworth, where they each worked respectively to put the other through school. Neil then went on to the University of Kansas where she was a member of the Chi Omega Sorority and a Phi Beta Kappa. Upon graduating with a degree in Clinical Laboratory Sciences, she became a lab technician. She met her husband, Page Benson, while Page was stationed at Fort Leavenworth during WWII. Page and Neil were married on June 28th, 1947 in Leavenworth. Shortly thereafter, the newly-weds moved to El Dorado where she resided for the rest of her life.
EL DORADO, KS
Penn. high schooler breaks Jim Ryun’s mile record that had stood since 1965

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A 17-year-old runner in Pennsylvania broke a record set by a Wichita native that had stood for nearly 60 years. Gary Martin, a senior at Archbishop Wood High School in Warminster, Pa. ran a mile in 3:57.98 without the aid of a pacer. Martin narrowly broke Ryun’s high school record of 3:58. 3. Ryun, running for Wichita East, set his record at the 1965 Kansas High School state meet.
WICHITA, KS
Kansas Wheat Tour 2022, Day 1

About 83 people from 24 U.S. states plus Mexico and Canada, traveled in 20 cars on six routes between Manhattan and Colby, Kan., Tuesday, stopping at wheat fields every 15-20 miles along the routes, as part of the Wheat Quality Council’s 64th Annual Hard Winter Wheat Evaluation Tour. About...
COLBY, KS
McPherson Co. man dies after pickup strikes guardrail, overturns

MARQUETTE, Kan. —A Kansas man died in an accident just before 10 p.m. Wednesday in Ellsworth County. The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a pickup driven by 62-year-old Richard Saunders of Marquette was northbound on Kansas 141 just north of the Kanopolis Reservoir dam when his vehicle struck the east guardrail several times before the truck traveled over the guardrail and rolled down the embankment.
MARQUETTE, KS
WATCH: Water tower comes down in Alma, Kansas

Video Courtesy/Donald Westhoff ALMA (KSNT) – An old water tower in the City of Alma has been knocked down on Wednesday. The water tower hadn’t been in use for over 15 years according to the City of Alma’s Superintendent, Michael Slobodnik. He told 27 News that they hired a company out of Missouri called Dennis […]
ALMA, KS
Photos: Flooding closes highway in Emporia

UPDATE: The Lyon County Sheriff’s Office confirmed that Highway 99 was open as of 7:30 p.m., Wednesday, May 18. EMPORIA (KSNT) – Kansas Highway 99 north of Emporia is closed Wednesday after heavy rain moved through northeast Kansas Tuesday night, flooding a section of the road two miles north of the city. The Kansas Department […]
EMPORIA, KS
Fall from back of golf cart injures teen girl west of Salina

A teenage girl was injured when she fell off of a moving golf cart in a housing development west of Salina. Saline County Undersheriff Brent Melander said this morning that just before 12:40 p.m. Thursday a 13-year-old boy was driving a golf cart in the area of Scenic Slope Road and West Slope Road when a number of young teens jumped on the back.
SALINA, KS
Standing with Andover in a benefit concert

Augusta Historic Theater will be hosting their first ever benefit concert and it’s helping their neighbor city of Andover, Kansas, from the devastation from the tornado hit on April 29, 2022. “Eric Birk brought this idea to the board members, about having a benefiting concert,” Stephanie Cole, vice-president of...
ANDOVER, KS
At least one critical in possible southwest Wichita shooting

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Police were on the scene of a possible shooting in southwest Wichita Friday afternoon, where at least one person is in critical condition. The call came in around 4:20 p.m. The incident occurred in the 3500 block of S. Meridian Ave., near the intersection of I-235 and S Meridian Ave. Police […]
WICHITA, KS
Weather Alert Day: Evening storms could be severe

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Just ahead of a cold front, severe storms are a threat across central and northern Kansas. Evening storms will gradually move east and southeast into the overnight hours, but after 2 or 3 am, the risk of severe weather should trail off in our area. Despite...
WICHITA, KS
South Salina Construction Project Begins

A project to replace deteriorated concrete panels at a busy intersection in Salina is underway. According to the City of Salina the project at the intersection of Ohio, Belmont, and Wayne started on Wednesday. During construction, the outside through lanes of Ohio, the southbound to westbound turn lane, and one...
SALINA, KS

