El Dorado promotes Brandon Wise to head coach

Neil Benson, passed away peacefully on May 12, 2022 at the age of 97. Neil was born September 28, 1924 in Gibbon, Nebraska to George Wallace Legler and Sue Todd Legler. After her father passed from tuberculosis, the family moved to Leavenworth where Neil graduated from high school. Neil and her sister, Martha, then attended The St. Mary College in Leavenworth, where they each worked respectively to put the other through school. Neil then went on to the University of Kansas where she was a member of the Chi Omega Sorority and a Phi Beta Kappa. Upon graduating with a degree in Clinical Laboratory Sciences, she became a lab technician. She met her husband, Page Benson, while Page was stationed at Fort Leavenworth during WWII. Page and Neil were married on June 28th, 1947 in Leavenworth. Shortly thereafter, the newly-weds moved to El Dorado where she resided for the rest of her life.
