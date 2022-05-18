El Dorado promotes Brandon Wise to head coach

On Friday, May 13, 2022, Gerald (Gerry) Eugene Bennett of Humboldt, left his family and friends peacefully. The world has lost a wonderful father, grandfather and friend. Gerry was born September 9, 1939, in Chanute, Kansas the son of Paul & June Bennett. Gerry’s sense of humor was as dry as burnt toast and always left people scratching their head asking if what he said was serious or not. He played a mean hand of 5-card stud and often took other people’s money. He loved a game of billiards and played in the area pool league. During football season, he loved his Kansas City Chiefs! Later in life he loved finding a “good buy” at auctions. Mr. Bennett graduated from Grant High School in 1957 in Stark Kansas. He married Helen Williams (Scheikofsky) in 1984 in Reno, NV. Gerry lived in El Dorado and worked as an engineer for the Kansas Department of Transportation before transferring to Iola, KS where he retired in 1998. While there, he lived outside Humboldt. After retirement he was a consultant for Cook, Flatt & Strobel Engineers until 2005 when he fully retired.

