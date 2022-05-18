ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orlando, FL

Magic win No. 1 overall pick in NBA draft lottery

By Sportsnaut
 3 days ago

The Orlando Magic won the first overall pick in the 2022 NBA Draft in Tuesday night’s lottery held in Chicago.

The Oklahoma City Thunder will pick No. 2. The Houston Rockets were No. 3, and the Sacramento Kings and Detroit Pistons rounded out the top 5.

Gonzaga center Chet Holmgren, Auburn forward Jabari Smith and Duke forward Paolo Banchero are considered the top three prospects available, without a clear front-runner for No. 1.

The NBA Draft combine is also in Chicago this week, ahead of the June 1 deadline for players to pull out of consideration and return to college. The draft will be held on June 23 in Brooklyn.

Orlando, Houston and Detroit all entered the night with a 14 percent chance to win the No. 1 pick. Houston posted the league’s worst regular-season record (20-62), followed by Orlando (22-60) and Detroit (23-59).

Oklahoma City had 24 wins last season, giving the Thunder a 12 percent chance at No. 1 on Tuesday. The Thunder ended up leaping Houston and Detroit. The Kings (30-52) had just a 7.5 percent likelihood of winning No. 1.

The Pistons selected Cade Cunningham first overall in 2021. As a bottom-three team, they were guaranteed a top-five pick in the draft under the revised lottery rules — and dropped as far as they could to No. 5.

The Los Angeles Lakers received the No. 8 overall pick, which was sent to the New Orleans Pelicans as part of the Anthony Davis trade. The Los Angeles Clippers’ No. 12 pick was sent to the Oklahoma City Thunder as part of the Paul George trade.

The lottery system identified the teams selecting in the top 14. Regular-season records determine the order of selections 15-30.

The full lottery order for the 2022 NBA Draft is as follows:
1. Orlando
2. Oklahoma City
3. Houston
4. Sacramento
5. Detroit
6. Indiana
7. Portland
8. New Orleans (via LA Lakers)
9. San Antonio
10. Washington
11. New York
12. Oklahoma City (via LA Clippers)
13. Charlotte
14. Cleveland

The remainder of the first round:
15. Charlotte (via New Orleans)
16. Atlanta
17. Houston (via Brooklyn)
18. Chicago
19. Minnesota
20. San Antonio (via Toronto)
21. Denver
22. Memphis (via Utah)
23. Philadelphia^^
24. Milwaukee
25. San Antonio (via Boston)
26. Dallas
27. Miami
28. Golden State
29. Memphis
30. Oklahoma City (via Phoenix)
^^ Pick may be conveyed to Brooklyn

–Field Level Media

Sports
