Click here to read the full article. Early Pearl Jam drummer Dave Krusen reunited with the band to play pretty much all of Ten — the only album he played on — at a show in Fresno, California Monday, May 16. Krusen was one of three drummers Pearl Jam tapped to help fill-in for Matt Cameron, who was out after testing positive for Covid-19 (the other two ringers were Josh Klinghoffer and Richard Stuverud). A fan-shot video captured Krusen’s introduction to the stage, with Eddie Vedder noting the drummer didn’t have the chance to play many live shows with Pearl Jam...

FRESNO, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO