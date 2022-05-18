ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wilson, PA

District 11 track & field championships: Wilson sprinter Damon Simpson leads top performers on Day 1

By Jeremy Klump, The Morning Call
The Morning Call
The Morning Call
 3 days ago
Wilson's Damon Simpson won the 100 meter dash on Day 1 of the District 11 track & field championships at Whitehall High School Tuesday. April Gamiz/The Morning Call/TNS

Day 1 of the District 11 Track & Field Championships got off to a fast start Tuesday at Whitehall’s Zephyr Sports Complex.

Damon Simpson of Wilson led the way in the 100 meters, posting a 10.82, the fastest time of the day. Jim Thorpe’s Kaila O’Connor ran the fastest 100 meters for the girls after she posted a 12.29. Also, freshman sprinter Viktorya Luckenbach from Pine Grove won both the 100 and 200 meter dashes for the 2A girls. Luckenbach ran a 12.70 in the 100 and a 26.03 in the 200.

It wasn’t just Luckenbach who showed out for the Pine Grove girls, as Abigail Frew won the 100 meter hurdles with a time of 16.23 and then won the 300 meter hurdles with a time of 49.85.

The Northwestern Lehigh boys 4x800 team consisting of Samuel Bower, Matthew Santana, Cole Chukoskie, and Nathan Vincent, had the fastest time of the day with an 8:19.52, but Jacob Demchak, Duke Ebert, Lucas Mushrush, and Joseph Duffy of Allentown Central Catholic came close with a time of 8:24.65.

On the girls’ side, Easton’s Emerson Beamer, Sophie Emin, Erin Vincent, and Raegan Day posted the best time of the day in the 4x800 with a 9:48.31.

The District 11 championship meets resume at 3 p.m. Wednesday at Whitehall’s Zephyr Sports Complex.

The PIAA Track & Field Championships are May 27 and May 28 at Shippensburg University’s Seth Grove Stadium.

Tuesday’s results

At Whitehall’s Zephyr Sports Complex

District 11 Top Performers 3A

BOYS

100: Damon Simpson, Wilson, 10.82

200: Benjamin Henry, Northampton, 22.05

3,200: Alex Kane, Southern Lehigh, 9:38.66

3,200 relay: 1) Samuel Bower, 2) Matthew Santana, 3) Cole Chukoskie, 4) Nathan Vincent, Northwestern Lehigh, 8:19.52

110 hurdles: Jake Hilarczyk, Nazareth, 15.27

300 hurdles: Shaun Apsley, Northampton, 39.80

Triple jump: Michael Lawrence, Pocono Mountain West, 45-04.75

Shot put: Ron Blake, East Stroudsburg South, 49-10.75

Pole vault: Aiden Hurlburt, Emmaus, 14-3

Team standings: 1) Emmaus 33 2) Stroudsburg 28 3) Northwestern Lehigh 25 4) Southern Lehigh 23 5) Parkland 20 6) Nazareth Area 15 7) Northampton Area 14 8) Easton Area 12

GIRLS

100: Kaila O’Connor, Jim Thorpe Area, 12.29

200: Madison Trout, Southern Lehigh, 25.43

3,200: Hailey Reinhard, Emmaus, 11:24.98

3,200 relay: 1) Emerson Beamer, 2) Sophie Emin, 3) Erin Vincent, 4) Raegan Day, Easton, 9:48.31

100 hurdles: Faith Yost, Northwestern Lehigh, 15.74

300 hurdles: Maggie Scalzo, Easton Area, 45.71

Triple jump: Grace Nation, Parkland, 37-10.00

Shot put: Laura Clarke, Jim Thorpe Area, 37-00.75

Pole vault: Coral Shivok, Parkland, 11-09.00

District 11 Top Performers 2A

BOYS

100: Wyatt Younes, Catasauqua, 11.21

200: Kyle Artis, Salisbury Township, 23.37

3,200: Thomas Smigo, Palisades, 9:50.03

3,200 relay: 1) Jacob Demchak, 2) Duke Ebert, 3) Lucas Mushrush, 4) Joseph Duffy, Allentown Central Catholic, 8:24.65

110 hurdles: Bryson Walters, Palmerton Area, 15.87

300 hurdles: Bryce Guthier 11 Palisades 42.06

High jump: Hunter Bleam, Salisbury Township, 5-11

Long jump: Wyatt Younes, Catasauqua, 20-11.50

Discus: Dean Bartels, Palisades, 133-07

Javelin: Dean Bartels, Palisades, 150-02

GIRLS

100: Viktorya Luckenbach, Pine Grove Area 12.70

200: Viktorya Luckenbach, Pine Grove Area, 26.03

3,200: Ryley Schwalm, North Schuylkill, 11:57.41

3,200 relay: 1) Lauren Bower, 2) Sarah Sidoro, 3) Lily Eyvazzadeh, 4) Katherine Koons, Notre Dame-Green Pond, 10:05.77

100 hurdles: Abigail Frew, Pine Grove Area, 16.23

300 hurdles: Abigail Frew, Pine Grove Area, 49.85

High jump: Paige Casterline, Palisades, 5.0

Long jump: Devin Hubler, Minersville Area, 18-03

Discus: Katelyn Shoemaker, Palisades, 107-07

Javelin: Katelyn Shoemaker, Palisades, 108-03

The Morning Call’s Jeremy Klump can be reached at jklump@mcall.com

