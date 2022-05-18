ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Petersburg, FL

Kiermaier, Phillips, Arozarena homer, Rays beat Tigers 8-1

ABC News
ABC News
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Z39e3_0fhdVBL000

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2G5zn6_0fhdVBL000

Kevin Kiermaier, Brett Phillips and Randy Arozarena homered and drove in two runs each, Shane McClanahan struck out seven in seven innings and the Tampa Bay Rays beat the Detroit Tigers 8-1 on Tuesday night.

Ji-Man Choi also drove in two runs for the Rays, who broke Detroit's four-game winning streak before an announced crowd of just 8,475, Tampa Bay's lowest at home since April 29.

“It’s always a treat to see,” said McClanahan of the Rays' three-homer, 11-hit offense. “When those guys are firing on all cylinders, it’s awesome. It’s special. ... It’s truly fun to be a part of.”

Tampa Bay, which scored 19 runs in its eight previous games, said earlier Tuesday that Brandon Lowe had joined Manny Margot with a significant injury.

“No doubt we’ve been a little inconsistent to start the season, but this game is really tough,” said Kiermaier, who raised his average to .200 with three hits. “It seems like pitchers get better year after year and we put a lot of pressure on ourselves. It's crazy how quickly you can dig yourselves into a hole offensively, but you try to make adjustments as the season goes along.”

Jeimer Candelario hit a 430-foot homer off McClanahan in the fifth, his third homer of the season.

Kiermaier's fourth homer led off the second against Beau Brieske, giving the Rays a 2-0 lead.

McClanahan (3-2) breezed through three perfect innings on 27 pitches before giving up an infield single to Robbie Grossman. McClanahan allowed one run on four hits.

“He has gotten so much batter from last year to this year and it seems like he gets better every start,” Kiermaier observed. “I knew he was dangerous before but he's got to be a top-three pitcher in the game. What he’s doing right now is incredible. He’s pitching with a lot of confidence and he should be.”

Phillips homered for the second straight night, leading off the fifth with his fourth this season. Arozarena, who had 10 homers in the 2020 postseason, hit just his second homer of the season off Will Vest in the eighth. It came in his 148th plate appearance.

“I’ve been struggling a little bit. I’ve had a slow start this year but I think I’m getting better as of late,” Arozarena said through a translator. “I’m glad I was able to connect on that. It felt pretty good.”

“I was happy to see Randy smile, he’s had some rough luck here lately,” Rays manager Kevin Cash said.

Brieske (0-3) gave up six runs and nine hits in 5 1/3 innings, striking out four in his fifth big league start.

Grossman had two of Detroit's seven hits. including a ninth-inning single that loaded the bases with nobody out, but the Tigers did not score.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Tigers: RHP Michael Pineda will not need surgery on his fractured right middle finger, which will be placed in a splint for two-to-three weeks and then be re-evaluated..

Rays: Lowe is likely to miss at least a month after being diagnosed with a stress reaction in his lower back. Lowe will be kept out of baseball activity for three weeks before a timeline can be established for his return.

UP NEXT

LHP Eduardo Rodriguez (1-2, 3.72) will pitch Wednesday's series finale for Detroit against RHP Drew Rasmussen (3-1, 2.67).

———

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb and https://twitter.com/AP—Sport

Comments / 0

Related
numberfire.com

Daz Cameron out of lineup for Tigers versus Rays

Detroit Tigers outfielder Daz Cameron is not in the starting lineup for Wednesday afternoon's series finale against right-hander Drew Rasmussen and the Tampa Bay Rays. Derek Hill is returning to the lineup to replace Cameron in center field and hit ninth. numberFire’s models project Hill for 5.9 FanDuel points on...
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
numberfire.com

Detroit's Spencer Torkelson batting eighth on Tuesday

Detroit Tigers infielder Spencer Torkelson is in the starting lineup for Tuesday's game against the Tampa Bay Rays. Torkelson will start at first base on Tuesday and bat eighth versus left-hander Shane McClanahan and the Rays. Harold Castro moves to the bench. numberFire's models project Torkelson for 7.5 FanDuel points...
DETROIT, MI
numberfire.com

Eric Haase catching for Detroit on Tuesday

Detroit Tigers catcher Eric Haase is in the starting lineup for Tuesday's game against the Tampa Bay Rays. Haase will catch for right-hander Beau Brieske on Tuesday and bat seventh versus left-hander Shane McClanahan and the Rays. Tucker Barnhart moves to the bench. numberFire's models project Haase for 7.4 FanDuel...
DETROIT, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Sports
City
Detroit, MI
City
Tampa, FL
Local
Michigan Sports
Detroit, MI
Sports
Saint Petersburg, FL
Sports
City
Homer, MI
City
Saint Petersburg, FL
numberfire.com

Jace Peterson sitting on Saturday for Brewers

Milwaukee Brewers infielder Jace Peterson is not in the lineup Saturday in the team's game against the Miami Marlins. Peterson is being replaced at first base by Rowdy Tellez versus Marlins starter Trevor Rogers. In 76 plate appearances this season, Peterson has a .212 batting average with a .664 OPS,...
MILWAUKEE, WI
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Robbie Grossman
Person
Randy Arozarena
Person
Michael Pineda
Person
Drew Rasmussen
Person
Jeimer Candelario
Person
Shane Mcclanahan
Person
Kevin Kiermaier
Person
Brandon Lowe
Person
Homer
FOX Sports

Judge leads Yankees against the Orioles following 4-hit game

LINE: Yankees -258, Orioles +211; over/under is 7 1/2 runs. BOTTOM LINE: The New York Yankees play the Baltimore Orioles after Aaron Judge's four-hit game on Tuesday. Baltimore is 14-23 overall and 9-9 at home. The Orioles have an 8-3 record in games when they scored at least five runs.
BALTIMORE, MD
WCVB

Red Sox routed by Astros in Boston, as Houston hits 5 homers in 2nd inning

BOSTON — Red Sox starter Nathan Eolvaldi needed just five pitches to get the Astros out in order in the first inning Tuesday night. Houston responded by hitting five home runs off him as part of a nine-run second to tie the MLB record for most homers in an inning, ending his night on its way to routing Boston 13-4.
BOSTON, MA
FOX Sports

Altuve leads Astros against the Rangers after 4-hit game

LINE: Astros -178, Rangers +152; over/under is 8 runs. BOTTOM LINE: The Houston Astros play the Texas Rangers after Jose Altuve had four hits against the Rangers on Thursday. Houston has a 25-14 record overall and a 10-4 record at home. Astros pitchers have a collective 2.96 ERA, which ranks third in the majors.
HOUSTON, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Tampa Bay Rays#The Detroit Tigers#Tampa Bay
numberfire.com

Miguel Cabrera taking seat Wednesday afternoon for Tigers

Detroit Tigers designated hitter Miguel Cabrera is not in the starting lineup for Wednesday afternoon's series finale against right-hander Drew Rasmussen and the Tampa Bay Rays. What It Means:. The Tigers are giving Cabrera a breather in a game after a night game. Jeimer Candelario is shifting into the DH...
DETROIT, MI
ABC News

ABC News

650K+
Followers
154K+
Post
352M+
Views
ABOUT

Straightforward news, context and analysis.

 https://abcnews.go.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy