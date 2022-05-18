Bond set at $3 million for accused killer of teen boy

( WBBM NEWSRADIO) — Bond was set at $3 million for a man accused of fatally shooting a 14-year-old boy in suburban North Chicago.

Amireon C. Williams, 18, allegedly opened fire on 14-year-old Lavon’ta Brown in a Citgo from a car occupied by three other suspects in a parking lot in the 1000 block of Jackson Street around 5:15 p.m. Sunday, North Chicago police said in a statement.

Williams was arrested shortly after the shooting inside a Waukegan Home Depot along with two others after the driver of the car crashed in the store’s parking lot, according to a statement from the Lake County State’s Attorney’s Office.

He appeared Tuesday morning in court, where his bond set at $3 million, the statement said.

Williams’ next court date was scheduled for May 19.

“This is a senseless and outrageous killing,” State’s Attorney Eric Rinehart said. “Our office will seek justice for Lavon’ta, and we have reached out to his family to provide further support.”

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the North Chicago Police Department or leave an anonymous tip with Lake County Crime Stoppers at 847-662-2222.

(Source: Sun-Times Media Wire & Chicago Sun-Times 2022. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)

Listen to WBBM Newsradio now on Audacy!

Sign up and follow WBBM Newsradio

Facebook | Twitter | Instagram

Links:

https://go.audacy.com/wbbm780/download

https://www.audacy.com/wbbm780/sign-up-for-news-updates

https://www.facebook.com/WBBMNewsradio

https://twitter.com/WBBMNewsradio

https://www.instagram.com/wbbmnewsradio/