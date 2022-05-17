ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
7 Ways to Improve Your Betting Skills for the 2022 Preakness Stakes

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Preakness Stakes season is here once again. With that said, a lot of spectators will surely be in the betting mood. When it comes to horse race betting, a combination of skill and luck is mostly involved. So if you think that luck isn’t helping with your bets lately, you...

CBS Sports

Preakness Stakes 2022 predictions, bets: Top expert picks for win, place, show, trifecta, superfecta

The Kentucky Derby was the headliner at Churchill Downs on May 7, but there were numerous other races on the undercard. One of those was an allowance race won by Creative Minister, who drew the No. 2 post for the 2022 Preakness Stakes on Saturday. Trained by Kenneth McPeek, who won the Preakness two years ago, Creative Minister is the son of Creative Cause, who finished third at the Preakness a decade ago. Creative Minister is 10-1 in the 2022 Preakness Stakes odds despite never competing in a graded stakes race before. Creative Minister is one of five 2022 Preakness Stakes horses with odds of 10-1 or shorter, with other 2022 Preakness Stakes contenders including Epicenter (6-5), Early Voting (7-2) and Secret Oath (9-2). With so much to consider while making your 2022 Preakness Stakes picks, a little expert help can go a long way.
MarketRealist

Who Owns the Preakness Horses With the Best Odds

With the 2022 Preakness Stakes just days away, the race's horse owners must be feeling jittery. The 147th running of the Preakness Stakes is scheduled for May 21, 2022—two weeks after the Kentucky Derby—and will air live from Pimlico Race Course in Baltimore, Md., on NBC, with coverage starting at 4 p.m. ET.
Yardbarker

Ranking the top 5 horses to win the Preakness Stakes

We’ve now seen the draw for the Preakness Stakes at Pimlico Race Course on May 21, 2022 and are ready to finalize our top 5 rankings. After a Kentucky Derby for horse racing fans to remember (and for most gamblers to forget!) we've got an interesting clash with three main contenders: the presumptive best horse of his generation looking for redemption (Epicenter), a filly out to show the boys who is boss (Secret Oath), and a talented runner owned by a Baltimore native who was held out of the Derby to give him the best shot of winning the Preakness (Early Voting).
FOX Sports

Preakness Stakes 2022 odds: Everything you need to know, Epicenter tabbed favorite

The 147th Preakness Stakes takes place in Baltimore on Saturday. Let's dive into the betting favorites, trainers, jockeys and the history of the race. The Preakness Stakes was first run in 1873, two years before the first Kentucky Derby. Named for the winner of the first Dinner Party Stakes — the second most attended horse racing event in the United States — the race is a 16th of a mile shorter than the Derby and plenty speedy. I speak from extensive experience when I say it is always a good time.
CBS Sports

2022 Preakness Stakes odds, predictions, lineup: Horse racing expert who called Medina Spirit lists picks

The Kentucky Derby winner won't run, but an impressive lineup of nine horses will compete in the 2022 Preakness Stakes, set for Saturday at Pimlico Race Course. Kentucky Derby runner-up Epicenter will get a chance for redemption while Rich Strike rests for the Belmont. Rich Strike became the second-biggest long shot to win the Run for the Roses at 80-1 two weeks ago. The 2022 Preakness Stakes field in Baltimore features Hall of Fame trainer Steve Asmussen's Epicenter as the 6-5 morning-line favorite in the 2022 Preakness Stakes odds. Early Voting, trained by Chad Brown, is the 7-2 second choice, followed by D. Wayne Lukas-trained Secret Oath (9-2). Bob Baffert also has a presence in the Preakness Stakes 2022 field, though Armagnac (12-1) will run under the direction of Tim Yakteen. Post time for the $1.65 million Preakness Stakes 2022 is 7:01 p.m. ET. Given the shocking results of the Kentucky Derby, you'll want to see what astute racing reporter and analyst Michelle Yu has to say before making any 2022 Preakness Stakes picks.
Yardbarker

Living legend D. Wayne Lukas goes for seventh Preakness win

D. Wayne Lukas is a living legend. Affectionately referred to as “Coach,” Lukas has been a fixture at the highest level of horse racing for decades. While his career has slowed down in recent years and his barn no longer overflows with stars like it once did, he is once again back in the spotlight with a special filly: Secret Oath will try to give Lukas his seventh Preakness win as she takes on male rivals on Saturday at Pimlico. At 86 years old, Lukas isn’t quite ready to ride off into the sunset.
FOX Sports

Preakness Stakes odds: How to bet the race, lines, positions, picks

The field for the 147th running of the Preakness Stakes, the middle jewel of the Triple Crown, is scheduled to break from the gate at Pimlico Race Course in Baltimore just after 7 p.m. ET Saturday. Epicenter, the Kentucky Derby runner-up, is a strong favorite and the horse to beat....
