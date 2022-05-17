7 Ways to Improve Your Betting Skills for the 2022 Preakness Stakes

The Kentucky Derby was the headliner at Churchill Downs on May 7, but there were numerous other races on the undercard. One of those was an allowance race won by Creative Minister, who drew the No. 2 post for the 2022 Preakness Stakes on Saturday. Trained by Kenneth McPeek, who won the Preakness two years ago, Creative Minister is the son of Creative Cause, who finished third at the Preakness a decade ago. Creative Minister is 10-1 in the 2022 Preakness Stakes odds despite never competing in a graded stakes race before. Creative Minister is one of five 2022 Preakness Stakes horses with odds of 10-1 or shorter, with other 2022 Preakness Stakes contenders including Epicenter (6-5), Early Voting (7-2) and Secret Oath (9-2). With so much to consider while making your 2022 Preakness Stakes picks, a little expert help can go a long way.

SPORTS ・ 2 DAYS AGO