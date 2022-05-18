Live Coverage: The latest on the 2022 Oregon primary election

Ballots are secured in locked metal boxes at the Marion County Clerk's Office in Salem on Monday, May 16. (Ron Cooper/Oregon Capital Chronicle)

Secretary of State Fagan: Clackamas County reporting delays ‘unacceptable’

Secretary of State Shemia Fagan said late Tuesday she was “deeply concerned” about Clackamas County’s delay in reporting election results.

County election officials discovered after mailing ballots that many had printing errors that required bipartisan teams of election workers to hand-copy ballots onto ones that could be read by the county’s vote-tallying machines. Clackamas County officials repeatedly said the printing issue would not delay election results.

By 11 p.m. Tuesday, the county still had not reported any election results to the Secretary of State’s office. A document posted on the county’s website indicated it had counted about 10,000 ballots.

“As Oregon’s chief election officer – and a Clackamas County voter — I am deeply concerned about the delay in reporting from Clackamas County Elections tonight,” Fagan said in a statement. “While I am confident that the process they are following is secure, transparent and the results will be accurate, the county’s reporting delays tonight are unacceptable. Voters have done their jobs, and now it’s time for Clackamas County Elections to do theirs.”

The delay in Clackamas County, the third largest in the state, affects many races. The most high-profile is the 5th Congressional District, where incumbent Congressman Kurt Schrader was losing to progressive challenger Jamie McLeod-Skinner in early returns from other counties. Schrader is from Clackamas County.

Fagan, who visited the Clackamas County election office during the day Tuesday, said her office and other counties have offered extra staff to help Clackamas County process ballots faster.

“We eagerly await a response from county elections officials on how we can aid in the timely processing of results,” she said. “I am disappointed that we have not seen more urgency from elections officials in Clackamas County.”

Cliff Bentz wins the Republican nomination for Oregon’s 2nd Congressional District

Incumbent U.S. Reps. Earl Blumenauer and Suzanne Bonamici win Democratic nomination for congressional seats

Val Hoyle wins Democratic nomination for House District 4 to replace DeFazio

Kotek secures Democratic nomination for Oregon governor

Christine Drazan leads among Republicans for nominee for governor

Oregon appears headed towards a low turnout

Oregon appears headed towards a low turnout by its nearly 3 million voters – and potentially a new historical low in a midterm election.

The final count won’t be known until next Tuesday. The Legislature last year extended the timeline for mail-in ballots. Those postmarked by 8 p.m. on Election Day will be counted, provided they arrive within a week.

As of Tuesday at 8 p.m., the Secretary of State’s Office showed that nearly 28% of the state’s 2.9 million registered voters had turned in their ballots. | Read more

Leads so far show Kotek, Hoyle, McLeod-Skinner poised to take big Democratic races

Tina Kotek leads Democratic nomination for Oregon governor

About 40% of votes have been counted so far.

Key 2022 congressional primary election results

Key 2022 primary election results for governor and for BOLI commissioner

Many Oregon candidates breeze to victory with no primary opponents

Before any election results are announced Tuesday, many Oregon candidates will have already won their primary elections.

And a few have already won their general election, by virtue of being the only candidate on the ballot for their position. Come January, six current legislators will return to their seats in the House or Senate after breezing through the election season. Almost 100 other candidates have no primary opposition. | Read more

