Oregon State

Live Coverage: The latest on the 2022 Oregon primary election

By Alex Baumhardt
Oregon Capital Chronicle
Oregon Capital Chronicle
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4WteQl_0fhdPLNW00

Ballots are secured in locked metal boxes at the Marion County Clerk's Office in Salem on Monday, May 16. (Ron Cooper/Oregon Capital Chronicle)

The Capital Chronicle’s reporters and editors bring you the very latest on the state’s primary election. Please keep checking back for updates or stay with us as results become available.

Key Events

3 days ago

Secretary of State Fagan: Clackamas County reporting delays ‘unacceptable’

3 days ago

Cliff Bentz wins the Republican nomination for Oregon’s 2nd Congressional District

3 days ago

Incumbent U.S. Reps. Earl Blumenauer and Suzanne Bonamici win Democratic nomination for congressional seats

3 days ago

Val Hoyle wins Democratic nomination for House District 4 to replace DeFazio

3 days ago

Kotek secures Democratic nomination for Oregon governor

3 days ago

Christine Drazan leads among Republicans for nominee for governor

3 days ago

Oregon appears headed towards a low turnout

3 days ago

Leads so far show Kotek, Hoyle, McLeod-Skinner poised to take big Democratic races

3 days ago

Tina Kotek leads Democratic nomination for Oregon governor

3 days ago

Key 2022 congressional primary election results

3 days ago

Key 2022 primary election results for governor and for BOLI commissioner

3 days ago

Many Oregon candidates breeze to victory with no primary opponents

3 days ago

Secretary of State Fagan: Clackamas County reporting delays ‘unacceptable’

By: Julia Shumway - Tuesday May 17, 2022 11:18 pm

Secretary of State Shemia Fagan said late Tuesday she was “deeply concerned” about Clackamas County’s delay in reporting election results.

County election officials discovered after mailing ballots that many had printing errors that required bipartisan teams of election workers to hand-copy ballots onto ones that could be read by the county’s vote-tallying machines. Clackamas County officials repeatedly said the printing issue would not delay election results.

By 11 p.m. Tuesday, the county still had not reported any election results to the Secretary of State’s office. A document posted on the county’s website indicated it had counted about 10,000 ballots.

“As Oregon’s chief election officer – and a Clackamas County voter — I am deeply concerned about the delay in reporting from Clackamas County Elections tonight,” Fagan said in a statement. “While I am confident that the process they are following is secure, transparent and the results will be accurate, the county’s reporting delays tonight are unacceptable. Voters have done their jobs, and now it’s time for Clackamas County Elections to do theirs.”

The delay in Clackamas County, the third largest in the state, affects many races. The most high-profile is the 5th Congressional District, where incumbent Congressman Kurt Schrader was losing to progressive challenger Jamie McLeod-Skinner in early returns from other counties. Schrader is from Clackamas County.

Fagan, who visited the Clackamas County election office during the day Tuesday, said her office and other counties have offered extra staff to help Clackamas County process ballots faster.

“We eagerly await a response from county elections officials on how we can aid in the timely processing of results,” she said. “I am disappointed that we have not seen more urgency from elections officials in Clackamas County.”

3 days ago

Cliff Bentz wins the Republican nomination for Oregon’s 2nd Congressional District

By: Alex Baumhardt - 10:09 pm

3 days ago

Incumbent U.S. Reps. Earl Blumenauer and Suzanne Bonamici win Democratic nomination for congressional seats

By: Alex Baumhardt - 9:31 pm

Last updated: 9:31 pm

3 days ago

Val Hoyle wins Democratic nomination for House District 4 to replace DeFazio

By: Alex Baumhardt - 9:24 pm

3 days ago

Kotek secures Democratic nomination for Oregon governor

By: Alex Baumhardt - 9:10 pm

Last updated: 9:13 pm

3 days ago

Christine Drazan leads among Republicans for nominee for governor

By: Alex Baumhardt - 8:49 pm

3 days ago

Oregon appears headed towards a low turnout

By: Lynne Terry - 8:43 pm

Oregon appears headed towards a low turnout by its nearly 3 million voters – and potentially a new historical low in a midterm election.

The final count won’t be known until next Tuesday. The Legislature last year extended the timeline for mail-in ballots. Those postmarked by 8 p.m. on Election Day will be counted, provided they arrive within a week.

As of Tuesday at 8 p.m., the Secretary of State’s Office showed that nearly 28% of the state’s 2.9 million registered voters had turned in their ballots. | Read more

Last updated: 8:44 pm

3 days ago

Leads so far show Kotek, Hoyle, McLeod-Skinner poised to take big Democratic races

By: Alex Baumhardt - 8:41 pm

Last updated: 8:41 pm

3 days ago

Tina Kotek leads Democratic nomination for Oregon governor

By: Alex Baumhardt - 8:16 pm

About 40% of votes have been counted so far.

Last updated: 8:19 pm

3 days ago

Key 2022 congressional primary election results

By: Julia Shumway - 7:34 pm

Last updated: 7:36 pm

3 days ago

Key 2022 primary election results for governor and for BOLI commissioner

By: Julia Shumway - 7:07 pm

Last updated: 8:17 pm

3 days ago

Many Oregon candidates breeze to victory with no primary opponents

By: Julia Shumway - 5:27 pm

Before any election results are announced Tuesday, many Oregon candidates will have already won their primary elections.

And a few have already won their general election, by virtue of being the only candidate on the ballot for their position. Come January, six current legislators will return to their seats in the House or Senate after breezing through the election season.  Almost 100 other candidates have no primary opposition. | Read more

Last updated: 5:52 pm

The post Live Coverage: The latest on the 2022 Oregon primary election appeared first on Oregon Capital Chronicle .

Oregon Capital Chronicle

Drazan wins Oregon governor primary with about a quarter of Republican voters

Republican gubernatorial nominee Christine Drazan has a monumental task in front of her: convincing the more than three-quarters of Republican primary voters who preferred other candidates to coalesce around her campaign going into the fall election. Drazan officially accepted her party’s nomination during a brief meeting with reporters Thursday morning, a day after runner-up Bob […] The post Drazan wins Oregon governor primary with about a quarter of Republican voters appeared first on Oregon Capital Chronicle.
OREGON STATE
KXL

Preliminary Results: Oregon’s Primary Election 2022

PORTLAND, Ore. — Preliminary results of Oregon’s primary election on Tuesday show some potential winners and losers. Results are not final though until all ballots are counted due to the state’s new law passed in 2021 that allows post-marked ballots to be counted up to seven days later.
PORTLAND, OR
KATU.com

Record number of Oregon voters turn out for May primary

PORTLAND, Ore. — Oregon has reached a record, as more than 1 million votes were cast in the May 2022 primary. That's the most in any Oregon primary. KATU political analyst Jim Moore said the state is seeing more voters, partly because of the state's auto-registration that went into effect in 2016.
OREGON STATE
nbcrightnow.com

Gov. Brown orders flags to half-staff

SALEM, Ore. — Governor Kate Brown ordered flags at Oregon public institutions to half-staff through sunset on May 19 in honor of Gerry Frank, philanthropist and influential adviser in Oregon. Frank died on March 13, 2022 and his memorial service was May 19, prompting the order. “It is hard...
SALEM, OR
KGW

Drazan says she can unite Republicans and move Oregon in new direction

CANBY, Ore. — At a small campaign office in Canby, Christine Drazan held her first news conference as the Republican nominee for Governor. “I am ready to lead our state to a stronger position and higher quality of life for all Oregonians, and I am excited to begin that race today,” Drazan said during her opening remarks.
OREGON STATE
Oregon Capital Chronicle

Oregon Capital Chronicle

Salem, OR
699
Followers
405
Post
83K+
Views
