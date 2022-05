In the second round of the Norman Regional, Oklahoma avoided a major upset as they got by Texas A&M by a score of 3-2 to advance one game closer to Super Regionals. The Sooners will now await the winner of Game 5 of the Norman Regional, which will be played tonight at 6:00 p.m. CT. Texas A&M will face the winner of Minnesota and Prairie View A&M in that one, with the loser going home and the winner needing two wins over Oklahoma on Sunday to advance to Super Regionals.

COLLEGE STATION, TX ・ 14 HOURS AGO