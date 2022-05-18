ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bipartisan push to help first responders and teachers buy homes

By Hannah Brandt
 3 days ago

WASHINGTON (NEXSTAR) – Lawmakers are considering a bill to help first responders and teachers buy homes.

Right now, buying a home is so expensive that Chief A.J. Panebianco with the Virginia Association of Chiefs of Police says many first responders can’t afford it.

“Their pay is often more stagnant than the housing market,” Panebianco said.

The same is true of teachers. That means those public servants aren’t able to own home in the communities that they serve.

Republican Senator Marco Rubio of Florida and Democratic Senator Jon Ossoff of Georgia are working on a bipartisan fix for that.

“This bipartisan legislation that is aimed at making homeownership more affordable for heroes and public servants,” Ossoff said.

They’re trying to create a special home loan program for first responders and teachers. Their plan would eliminate down payments and mortgage insurance premiums for those workers.

“There’s a lot of reasons why housing costs are high and unaffordable and we’re trying to address one of them through these changes in the law,” Rubio said.

Rep. John Katko, R-N.Y., is part of the group pushing matching legislation in the House.

“[Those] who risk their lives and dedicate their lives for the betterment of our societies to have that break so that they can get into those homes with their families,” Katko said.

Advocates believe this is crucial to both recruit and retain these essential public workers. Sam Royer, the national director of Heroes First Home Loans, believes this has the potential to really impact lives.

“It gives them a fighting chance to afford a home in today’s housing market that has skyrocketed over the last few years,” Royer said.

The lawmakers behind the effort say these workers deserve it.

“This is the least that we can do and I’m hopeful we can get this done,” Rubio said.

Salon

Nine Republicans vote "no" on bill that would help low-income parents access baby food amid shortage

Nine House Republicans voted against a bipartisan bill to help low-income mothers access baby food amid the national formula shortage. The bill, dubbed the "Access to Baby Formula Act" (HR 7791), was passed with 414 "yes" votes. The measure would allow the Department of Agriculture to waive restrictions on baby food for recipients of the Special Supplemental Nutrition Program for Women, Infants, and Children (WIC). Typically, WIC limits the range of baby food brands that parents can purchase through the federal program.
Salon

GOP vote against bipartisan relief bill threatens to kill tens of thousands of small businesses

This article originally appeared at Common Dreams. It is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 3.0 License. Feel free to republish and share widely. Advocates for independently-owned businesses warned that restaurants, gyms, and other Main Street businesses across the U.S. will be forced to close in the coming months after Republicans in the Senate on Thursday blocked a $48 billion package to provide relief to owners who have struggled to stay afloat during the coronavirus pandemic.
Axios

House Republicans plot to impeach Mayorkas

Enthusiasm for impeaching top Biden officials has spread from the fringes of the House Republican conference to its mainstream — foreshadowing the intense pressure Kevin McCarthy will face from his colleagues if he's Speaker next year. Why it matters: For the first year of President Biden's term, it was...
