Global Glucuronolactone Market To Be Driven By The Heightened Demand For The Product In The Pharmaceutical Sector In The Forecast Period Of 2022-2027

The new report by Expert Market Research titled, 'Global Glucuronolactone Market Report and Forecast 2022-2027', gives an in-depth analysis of the global glucuronolactone market, assessing the market based on its segments like applications, end-uses, and major regions. The report tracks the latest trends in the industry and studies their impact on...

WebMD

Pfizer Recalls Another Blood Pressure Medication

The pharmaceutical company Pfizer has voluntary recalled a blood pressure medication for the second time in a month. Pfizer is recalling five lots of blood pressure medicine Accupril because of elevated levels of a nitrosamine, Nnitroso-quinapril, the company said in a news release posted Friday on the FDA website. Nitrosamines...
