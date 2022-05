LEGENDARY R&B POP GROUP TLC Is Coming to Legends Casino Hotel in Toppenish. I am an Xennial (Gen X + Millenial) kid, so I grew up listening to r&b pop group TLC on the radio. My friends and I would lip-sync to their hit song, "Baby, Baby, Baby" and make up our own dance routines to "What About Your Friends". We were devastated when TLC's group member, Lisa "Left Eye" Lopez perished in a tragic incident and we rejoiced when the group decided to continue their powerful musical legacy after her death. The word on the street is that legendary TLC is coming to perform in the Yakama Nation at Legends Casino Hotel in Toppenish, Washington!

