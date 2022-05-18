Check in on Your Neighbor This Mental Health Awareness Month

Every few months, I spend a week tracking my spending to see how I might better spend or save my money. This time, I thought I'd share. The following monthly expenses are predictable (not like gas or groceries, which may fluctuate quite a bit). My utilities are a flat fee every month. I share internet, which makes it relatively cheap. I often pay extra on my car each month, and my insurance has actually decreased in the past year. Rent has gone up, which feels a bit insulting given my meager square footage and century old plumbing. I divert money into my 401K, but I didn't include that here as an expense since I never see the money. I also use Acorns to round-up my debit card charges-it's an easy way to save without realizing you're saving.

