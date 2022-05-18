What can the term 'mental health' imply?

May is Mental Health Awareness Month. More often, the conversation about taking care of your mental health is becoming common practice. But the term "mental health" has a broad perspective.

Dr. Fuad Khan is SVP and Chief of Integrated Behavioral Health at Parkland Hospital in Dallas. He joined the KRLD Afternoon News and spoke about what the term means and what progress health experts and people alike are learning about in these ongoing discussions about it.

