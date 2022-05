ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) — A Yellow Alert remains up for this weekend, but we've added Saturday afternoon and evening in addition to Sunday. We'll have the warm and soupy air in place, and we'll be waiting on the "trigger" to help lift the air and produce these storms. Saturday's storms will be aided by a disturbance and lake breeze out ahead of the main cold front. A good chunk of Saturday will be dry and very warm, which will actually help to produce these storms. Highs are expected to reach into the mid to upper 80s during the afternoon, with storms developing around dinner-time.

ROCHESTER, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO