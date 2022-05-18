Review: Alyssa Edwards—￼Skip the Personal, Stick to Drag

Back in the 1990s, I had a soft spot for British films in which the townspeople all rallied around some cause and simply got things done though sheer will power and gumption. Probably the most successful of these titles was The Full Monty, but if you haven’t seen 1995’s The Englishman Who Went Up a Hill But Came Down a Mountain (starring Hugh Grant) or 1996’s Brassed Off (starring Ewan McGregor), you don’t know what you’re missing. I’m not sure if this quaint film movement even had a name, but every so often, I’ll see a movie that harkens back to those sweet-natured works, and I’ll get nostalgic. The latest film from the late Roger Michell (Notting Hill, Venus, Le Week-end) is The Duke, and it very much feels in the vein of these community-based productions, even if the figure at the center of the film is a well-meaning criminal. Michell died in September 2021 at the age of 65.

