2022 NBA Draft Lottery Order: Full Results and Order

The 2022 NBA Draft Lottery took place on Tuesday night and the Orlando Magic won the top pick in the draft! Here are the results from this year’s lottery.

We are still in the midst of the NBA Playoffs and the 2022 NBA Draft is not until June 23, but the order of the draft was determined on Tuesday night, as the 2022 NBA Draft Lottery was conducted in Chicago, Illinois.

The Orlando Magic ended up with the No. 1 overall pick in the draft and for the next month, they will face a very tough decision as to who they will draft first overall, as there are a handful of prospect at the top of many team’s draft boards right now and there really is no clear-cut No. 1 pick for once.

Paolo Banchero (Duke), Chet Holmgren (Gonzaga), Jaden Ivey (Purdue) and Jabari Smith Jr. (Auburn) are all in play to be the top pick in this year’s draft and the X could really do anything with this pick, including possibly trading down to gather more long-term, future assets as they continue their rebuild.

The Oklahoma City Thunder will pick second in this year’s draft, putting them in a position to grab one of this year’s top prospects and add onto their slew of youthful, high-level talents. The Houston Rockets will pick third, followed by the Sacramento Kings fourth and the Detroit Pistons rounding out the Top-5 with the fifth-overall selection.

The Los Angeles Lakers’ pick ended up 8th overall, meaning that this pick will convey to the New Orleans Pelicans stemming from the Anthony Davis trade back in 2019 and the Los Angeles Clippers’ pick ended up 12th overall, meaning that this pick will convey to the Oklahoma City Thunder stemming from the Paul George trade in 2019.

As a result of the Lakers’ pick going to New Orleans, the Memphis Grizzlies will now receive the Pelicans’ second-round pick in this year’s draft and their 2025 second-round pick as a result of the Steven Adams trade last offseason.

Here is a look at the full NBA Draft Lottery results: