Here's Who The Public Is Betting On In Game 1

By Ben Stinar
 3 days ago

According to DraftKings Sportsbook, the public is backing the Boston Celtics in Game 1 of the Eastern Conference Finals against the Miami Heat.

The Miami Heat and Boston Celtics are facing off for Game 1 of their Eastern Conference Finals series on Tuesday night in Florida.

According to DraftKings Sportsbook, the public is backing the Celtics in the first game of the series.

The Celtics were 4-point underdogs for the game as they are going to be playing without Al Horford and Marcus Smart, who are two of their most important and experienced players.

The Celtics swept Kevin Durant and the Brooklyn Nets in the first-round, and then knocked off the Milwaukee Bucks in Game 7 of their second-round playoff series on Sunday afternoon.

They have had a quick turnaround as they only had one day of rest before Game 1 against the Heat.

Meanwhile, the Heat beat the Atlanta Hawks in five games in the first-round, and the Philadelphia 76ers in six games in the second-round.

They played their last game on Thursday night, so they have had the last four days off.

