Here's Who Will Have The 1st Overall Pick In The 2022 NBA Draft

By Ben Stinar
 3 days ago

The Orlando Magic have won the 2022 NBA Draft lottery, and they will have the first overall pick in the draft. The lottery took place as the Miami Heat and Boston Celtics were beginning Game 1 of the Eastern Conference Finals.

The Orlando Magic have officially won the lottery, so they will have the first overall pick in the 2022 NBA Draft this summer.

They finished their season as the 15th seed (last place) in the Eastern Conference with a 22-60 record.

The first overall pick will be added to a young roster that features players such as Markelle Fultz, Jalen Suggs, Jonathan Issac, Cole Anthony and Wendell Carter Jr.

They had been a mediocre team for several seasons, but during the 2021 season they traded away veterans Aaron Gordon and Nikola Vucevic to officially begin their rebuild.

The plan appears to be going accordingly, because the first overall pick is always extremely coveted, and some of the greatest players to ever play in the NBA were the top pick.

The Magic have had several impressive top picks including Dwight Howard and Shaquille O'Neal.

