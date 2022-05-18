Buddy Boeheim Works Out For Three NBA Teams

Former Syracuse star Buddy Boeheim has worked out for three NBA teams, according to Adam Zagoria . The New York Knicks, Sacramento Kings and Golden State Warriors all got a closer look at Buddy, and he was absolutely scorching hot during his workout for the Knicks.

Also according to Zagoria, Buddy Boeheim was 71-80 (89%) from three during his workout for the Knicks. Even if unguarded the. entire time, that is still an incredibly high percentage and speaks to Boeheim's shooting ability. That is his biggest asset when looking for a potential NBA landing spot.

Buddy also participated in the NBA G-League Elite camp Monday and Tuesday. On Monday, he finished with eight points on 2-9 shooting (all from beyond the arc) during the scrimmage. Tuesday was a much better day for Buddy, who scored 20 points on 6-10 from three point range.

While Buddy could have returned to Syracuse due to the NCAA granting an extra year of eligibility to student-athletes as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, he indicated all season that the 2021-22 campaign would be his last. That was indeed the case and he finished last season as the ACC's leading scorer. During the 2021-22 campaign, Buddy averaged 19.2 points, 3.1 assists, 3.4 rebounds and 1.5 steals per game, all career highs.

