ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Syracuse, NY

Buddy Boeheim Works Out For Three NBA Teams

By Mike McAllister
AllSyracue
AllSyracue
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1cxnX1_0fhd4rBI00

Former Syracuse star Buddy Boeheim has worked out for three NBA teams, according to Adam Zagoria . The New York Knicks, Sacramento Kings and Golden State Warriors all got a closer look at Buddy, and he was absolutely scorching hot during his workout for the Knicks.

Also according to Zagoria, Buddy Boeheim was 71-80 (89%) from three during his workout for the Knicks. Even if unguarded the. entire time, that is still an incredibly high percentage and speaks to Boeheim's shooting ability. That is his biggest asset when looking for a potential NBA landing spot.

Buddy also participated in the NBA G-League Elite camp Monday and Tuesday. On Monday, he finished with eight points on 2-9 shooting (all from beyond the arc) during the scrimmage. Tuesday was a much better day for Buddy, who scored 20 points on 6-10 from three point range.

While Buddy could have returned to Syracuse due to the NCAA granting an extra year of eligibility to student-athletes as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, he indicated all season that the 2021-22 campaign would be his last. That was indeed the case and he finished last season as the ACC's leading scorer. During the 2021-22 campaign, Buddy averaged 19.2 points, 3.1 assists, 3.4 rebounds and 1.5 steals per game, all career highs.

SUPPORT ALL SYRACUSE

SUBSCRIBE TO ALLSYRACUSE.COM NOW TO GET ACCESS TO EXCLUSIVE INSIDER CONTENT

CLICK HERE TO SUBSCRIBE TO THE FREE ALL SYRACUSE NEWSLETTER TO GET THE LATEST ORANGE UPDATES SENT TO YOUR INBOX

JOIN THE ALL SYRACUSE FORUMS FOR FREE AND DISCUSS THE ORANGE WITH OTHER FANS AND OUR STAFF

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
City
Syracuse, NY
Syracuse, NY
Basketball
State
New York State
Syracuse, NY
Sports
Larry Brown Sports

Nets parting ways with notable Kevin Durant favorite?

Kevin Durant endured plenty of tumult this season with the Brooklyn Nets, and now one of his favorite people may no longer be with the team to boot. Veteran basketball writer Marc Stein reports this week that Nets director of development Adam Harrington will “likely” be leaving the team in what is being called an “unexpected” move.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nba G League#Nba Teams#The New York Knicks#Nba G League Elite#Acc#Syracuse Subscribe#Allsyracuse Com
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NBA
NBA Teams
Sacramento Kings
NBA Teams
New York Knicks
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
NBA Teams
Golden State Warriors
NewsBreak
NCAA
AllSyracue

AllSyracue

Syracuse, NY
911
Followers
1K+
Post
132K+
Views
ABOUT

AllSyracuse is a FanNation channel dedicated to coverage of Syracuse athletics

 https://www.si.com/college/syracuse

Comments / 0

Community Policy