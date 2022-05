Eighteen-year-old Levi Caverly was visiting the Jersey Shore with his family from Maine. But their visit ended in tragedy when the hole he and his sister were digging collapsed. Levi died and his sister was injured. Theirs is a close-knit family who did everything together. In a heartbreaking tribute posted on Facebook, his grieving father, Todd Caverly, wrote “Your world can be forever changed in a second, with no warning, and no second chance.”

MAINE STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO