Wisdom to Wealth - Tuesday, May 17

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Happy Friday everyone!! We’ll some of you were probably disappointed or relieved that we didn’t get those low 90 degree temperatures we had been talking about. So why didn’t we? Last night, and then into this morning, we had some thunderstorms moving through the area. These also had lots of clouds associated with them. And it was those clouds that lingered all the way through the afternoon and evening that halted us from getting as warm as we could of. If we didn’t have the clouds, it would have been full sunshine across our area, and those temperatures would have been easily reached. So will we get into the 90′s tomorrow? Yes! We will be clearing out, and tomorrow will be a mostly clear day. Temperatures won’t be as high as earlier expected, but we should still see 90′s for some and high-temperature records being broken. By the afternoon, all of that heat and humidity will begin to fuel showers and thunderstorms across the region. Sunday will be a nice change as a cold front comes into play. Look for showers out ahead of the front, then the frontal passage in the afternoon, then temperatures beginning to decrease after. Monday our high will only be about 70, but it will be a nice day with some sun. For the rest of the week, temperatures will be up and down but expect more showers starting after Wednesday.

CLARKSBURG, WV ・ 1 DAY AGO