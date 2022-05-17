ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wisdom to Wealth - Tuesday, May 17

By WDTV News Staff
 4 days ago

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - In this edition of Wisdom to Wealth,...

Carol Madeline Nallen

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Carol M. Nallen, 81 of Fairmont and formerly of Washington, D.C. passed away unexpectedly on May 18, 2022, at Fairmont Medical Center at WVU Medicine. She was born in Fairmont on September 05, 1940, a daughter of the late Charles Nallen and Hazel Madeline Bowers Nallen.She graduated Fairmont Senior High School in 1958. She attended West Virginia State College for two years from 1959 to 1961. She retired with 35 years of service as a Food Service Manager from Marriott Hospitality. She was a faithful member of Morning Star Missionary Baptist Church. She enjoyed traveling, tennis, music and most enjoyed time with her family and friends.He is survived by her loving son Mark Hilson of Fairmont; one brother Charles W. Nallen of Fairmont; three grandchildren Ronald Smith of Fairmont, Dominque Lee of Charlotte, NC, and Jordan Stevens of Morgantown; three great grandchildren Sebastian Lee of Charlotte, NC, Rayonia and Ramier Smith both Morgantown; an aunt Mildred Stribling of Mitchellville, MD and dear special friend, who was like a sister, Sandra Waters Brown of Fort Washington, MD.In addition to her parents, she was preceded death by her paternal grandparents Delphia and Willard Nallen and maternal grandparents Bessie and Claude Bowers.Friends may call at Morning Star Missionary Baptist Church on Monday, May 23, 2022, from 12:00 p.m. to 1:00 p.m. A funeral service will be held at the church on Monday at 1:00 p.m. with Rev. Wesley Q. Dobbs officiating. Burial will follow at Woodlawn Cemetery.Condolences and memories may be left for the family at www.carpenterandford.com.
Woman accused of trying to use fraudulent schemes at local bank

FAIRMONT, W.Va (WDTV) - An Orlando woman was arrested after officers said she attempted to use fraudulent schemes at multiple WesBanco locations. Officers responded to a possible fraudulent activity Thursday afternoon at WesBanco in Fairmont and met with the branch manager, according to a criminal complaint. The branch manager told...
Girl Scouts in Marion County hold lunch for first responders

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Girl Scouts in Marion County held a lunch for first responders. The lunch took place at East Marion Park. It was their way of giving back to the first responders. Hot dogs, hamburgers, and plenty of food were served to the responders. The Service Administrator of...
Olive Garden confirms grand opening date for Clarksburg location

CLARKSBURG, W.Va (WDTV) - Olive Garden has confirmed a grand opening date for its new location in Clarksburg. According to the Harrison County Chamber, the restaurant's grand opening will be on Monday, May 23. A ribbon cutting ceremony will also be held on Monday at 11:00 a.m. Olive Garden...
Gerald Nelson Holbert

Gerald Nelson Holbert, 63, of Bridgeport, passed away Sunday, May 15, 2022 at Ruby Memorial Hospital surrounded by his family. He was born in Clarksburg on January 24, 1959, a son of Helen Louise (Anderson) Holbert Fleming, who survives in Bridgeport, and the late Daniel David Holbert. In addition to his mother, he is survived by his only child Cassandra Gatlin and her husband Andrew of Midway, FL; his granddaughter, Peyton Danielle Gatlin; a sister Joyce Morgan of Princeton; two brothers, David Holbert of Bridgeport and Rodney Holbert and his wife Sherry of Fairmont; four nephews Michael Morgan and his wife Malorie, James Morgan and his wife Brittany, Daniel Holbert and his wife Maria, and Lawrence Morgan and his companion Amber Turner; and four great nieces and nephews, Blaine Morgan, Kerrigan Morgan, Willow Morgan, and Ryker Morgan. In addition to his father, Gerald was predeceased by a brother, Phillip Holbert, and his stepfather James Fleming. Gerald was a 1977 graduate of Bridgeport High School, and had retired from Price Cutter in Clarksburg. He previously worked for Clarksburg Casket Company, Asplundh, and Defazio Oil. He loved playing with his granddaughter, greatly enjoyed swimming at Arden, and NASCAR races. He will be greatly missed by his family and friends. Friends will be received at Burnside Funeral Home, 607 S. Virginia Avenue, Bridgeport, from 5 to 7 pm Thursday, May 19, 2022, where a celebration of Gerald’s life will be held at 7 p.m. with Reverend Thomas P. Horne presiding. Condolences to the Holbert Family may be left at burnsidefuneralhome.com. Burnside Funeral Home, Bridgeport.
Wilma Lee Schmuck

Wilma Lee Schmuck, 76, of Grafton passed away on Thursday, May 19, 2022, at J.W. Ruby Memorial Hospital in Morgantown. She was born in Hacker Valley on January 19, 1946, a daughter of the late Odas Amon and Dorothy Cowger Simmons. She graduated from Webster Springs High School in 1965...
Attendance is up at Strawberry Festival

BUCKHANNON, W.Va (WDTV) - The rides, games and food trucks are enough to draw in people from all around. According to the Buckhannon's Mayor Robbie Skinner, this is the biggest strawberry festival in recent memory. He says after two years of COVID the people needed it. "Last night was...
Catherine Mary “Katie” Caroli

Catherine Mary “Katie” Caroli, 92, formerly of Summit Park, passed away on Thursday, May 19, 2022. She was born in Clarksburg on January 18, 1930, a daughter of the late Daniel Anthony and Rose Romano Caroli. She is survived by two brothers, John Caroli and his wife Connie of Bridgeport, and Joe Caroli of Clarksburg; two sisters, Victoria Ayoob of Clarksburg and Nancy Audia and her husband Bill of Clarksburg; and several nieces, nephews; great nieces and great nephews. She was also preceded in death by one brother, James Caroli; one sister, Mary Bombardier; two brothers-in-law, Larry Bombardier and Joe Ayoob; and one sister-in-law, Barbara Caroli. Miss Caroli was a retired factory worker with 38 years of service, having formerly worked at Continental Can, Hazel Atlas and Brockway Glass factories. She was a member of the Immaculate Conception Catholic Church where she was active in the Social Committee, the Choir and the Funeral Choir and also assisted in cleaning the church. Katie was a one of a kind sister and loved family gatherings. She enjoyed bowling, bingo, traveling and baking cookies for her nieces and nephews whom she loved dearly. Family and friends may call at the Amos Carvelli Funeral Home, 201 Edison Street, Nutter Fort on Sunday, May 22, 2022 from 2:00 pm to 8:00 pm, where a prayer service will be held at 7:30 pm to conclude the visitation. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Monday, May 23, 2022 at 10:00 am at the Immaculate Conception Catholic Church with Father Casey Mahone as Celebrant. Interment will be in the Holy Cross Cemetery. Expressions of sympathy may be extended to the family at www.amoscarvelli.com. A service of Amos Carvelli Funeral Home.
Kevin Corriveau’s Evening Forecast | May 20th, 2022

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Happy Friday everyone!! We’ll some of you were probably disappointed or relieved that we didn’t get those low 90 degree temperatures we had been talking about. So why didn’t we? Last night, and then into this morning, we had some thunderstorms moving through the area. These also had lots of clouds associated with them. And it was those clouds that lingered all the way through the afternoon and evening that halted us from getting as warm as we could of. If we didn’t have the clouds, it would have been full sunshine across our area, and those temperatures would have been easily reached. So will we get into the 90′s tomorrow? Yes! We will be clearing out, and tomorrow will be a mostly clear day. Temperatures won’t be as high as earlier expected, but we should still see 90′s for some and high-temperature records being broken. By the afternoon, all of that heat and humidity will begin to fuel showers and thunderstorms across the region. Sunday will be a nice change as a cold front comes into play. Look for showers out ahead of the front, then the frontal passage in the afternoon, then temperatures beginning to decrease after. Monday our high will only be about 70, but it will be a nice day with some sun. For the rest of the week, temperatures will be up and down but expect more showers starting after Wednesday.
Westover residents “Hop with a Cop” for National Police Week

WESTOVER, W.Va (WDTV) - May 15-21 was National Police Week across the country. In Monongalia County, law enforcement officers with the Westover Police Department were invited to jump and play games with kids in the community at the Launchpad Trampoline Park. Deputy Chief of Westover Police, Scott Carl, said he...
Georgia Luella Elbon Baker

Georgia Luella Elbon Baker, 92, of Reynoldsville, passed away at her home Tuesday afternoon, May 17, 2022, surrounded by her loving family. She was born in Reynoldsville on July 5, 1929, a daughter of the late Lester Harrison Elbon and Ella Luella Valentine Elbon. On December 26, 1946, she married Harold “Dean” Baker, who preceded her in death on September 5, 2000. She is survived by two sons and daughters-in-law, Gary and Cheryl Gola Baker, Reynoldsville, Kevin and Terri Wells Baker, Sardis; one daughter and son-in-law, Cathy and Bill Wells, Buffalo Calf; seven grandchildren, Meredith Baker, Amy Matheny and her husband Glen, Jennifer Wells, Aaron Baker and his wife Markee, Jami Johnson and her husband Ralph, Nicole Doxey and her husband Cale, Randi Marie Tarte and her husband Shayne; eight great-grandchildren, Peyton Baker and his fiancé Olivia Hawkinberry, Maliyah Cottingham, Valencia Hickman and her companion Adam Genteel, Donavan Hickman, Leona Baker, Jalynn Johnson, Zoey Johnson, and Indie Tarte; two great-great grandchildren Berkley Jo Summers and Raegan Baker and one sister Carole Harvey of Fontana, CA. In addition to her parents and husband, Georgia was preceded in death by a daughter, Vicki Baker Bowers; two brothers, Lester Elbon and Valentine Elbon and five sisters, Pauline Elbon, Adelaide Nixon, Constance Elbon, Mildred Ridenour and Joan Dennison. Georgia graduated from Victory High School in 1947. She worked in the Harrison County Assessor’s Office for 30 years, retiring in 1997 as a Deputy Assessor. She was a member of the Reynoldsville New Hope Christian Church. She was also a member of the Harrison County Senior Center, the Clarksburg VFW Post 573, the Sardis CEOS, and was treasurer for the POW-MIA Barbwire Charter Department of WV. Georgia was an avid bingo and bunco player but she will be mostly remembered as a loving wife, mother, grandmother and friend. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to Harrison County Senior Center, 500 W. Main Street, Clarksburg, WV 26301 The family would like to give special thanks the Staff of WVU Hospital 7W; and to WVU Hospice for the care Georgia received at her home. Condolences for the Baker family may be sent to burnsidefuneralhome.com. Friends will be received at Burnside Funeral Home, 607 S. Virginia Avenue, Bridgeport, from 2 – 8 p.m. on Sunday, where services will be held at 11:30 a.m. on Monday, May 23, 2022, with Reverend Bobby Marino presiding. Interment will follow in the West Virginia National Cemetery. Burnside Funeral Home, Bridgeport.
Community rallies behind high schooler with rare heart condition

SHINNSTON, W.Va (WDTV) - For the past five months the Shinnston community has gathered around one of their own. Logan Elder is an 18-year-old student at Lincoln High School but, he isn't like every other high schooler said his mom Whitney Elder. "He was born in 2003 with hypoplastic...
Ceremony held for fallen officers at FBI Center

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - The FBI Center in Bridgeport held its annual memorial to honor fallen officers Thursday. The names of 130 West Virginia police officers and 88 FBI agents were read to remember their sacrifice. It was the first in-person memorial service since the COVID pandemic began. CJIS Division...
VIDEO: I-79 in Mon. Co. reopens following rollover crash

MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - UPDATE (2:10 p.m.) All lanes of I-79 have since reopened. A truck flipped at mile marker 153 and has one lane northbound and one lane southbound shut down, according to a 5 News reporter. The truck is currently blocking the left lane southbound. The right lane...
Carmela Marie Merendino

Carmela Marie Merendino, 89, of Fairmont passed away on Monday, May 18, 2022 at John Manchin Sr. Health Care Center in Fairmont. She was born in Fairmont on July 15, 1932, a daughter of the late Frank “Chick” and Mary Martello Merendino. Carmela was an active member of Immaculate Conception Catholic Church where she did many ministries including serving in the choir, as the organist and as an eucharistic minister. She was a member of the Sierra Club and the Legion of Mary. She graduated from St. Peters High School and St. Mary’s Nursing School. She worked as a Registered Nurse at Fairmont General Hospital for 40 years. She was the Supervising Nurse in the Pediatrics Department. She also worked as a nursing instructor at Fairmont State University. She is survived by her loving sister Patricia Greco of Fairmont; nieces Celeste Porturica, Anna McKenzie and her husband Chris, Patty Wade and her husband Kim, and Mary Haymond her husband David, Judi Greco her fiancé Jeff, Roseanna Lavorata and her husband Carl, Cathy Shaw and her fiancé Mark; nephews Rick Greco, Joseph Merendino Jr. and his wife Janie and Jamie Merendino and his wife Mary Ellen; and several special great nieces, nephews and cousins. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brother Joseph Francis Merendino, Sr.; brother-in-law Albert R. Greco; sister-in-law Virginia Merendino; and nephews Donnie Shaw and Ed Porturica. Friends may call at the Carpenter and Ford Funeral Home on Monday from 2:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m., a Vigil Service will be held at the funeral home on Monday at 7:00 p.m. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at Immaculate Conception Church on Tuesday May 24, 2022, at 10:00 a.m. with Fr. Jojan Joseph, CST officiating. Burial will follow at Mt. Carmel Cemetery. The family would like to thank the care at her nursing homes and especially her recent residency at John Manchin Health Care Center where she was loved and cared for as family. Memories and condolences may be left at www.carpenterandford.com.
Class A State Track Meet results

CHARLESTON, W.Va (WDTV) - Results (1st-6th) are listed below, full results can be found here: Meet Results (kvtfoa.net) opyright 2022 WDTV. All rights reserved.
Suspect in Route 50 pursuit identified

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - New details have been released regarding a pursuit on Route 50 that authorities say put dozens of civilian lives in danger. Court documents show 38-year-old Daniel Wayne Mackey, of Parkersburg, is charged with fleeing with reckless indifference and attempted murder. Authorities say Mackey led officers from...
Crews respond to structure fire in Jane Lew

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Multiple fire crews responded to a structure fire in Jane Lew Friday afternoon. A call was received at approximately 4:17 p.m. about a structure fire in Jane Lew on Oak Street, according to the Harrison County 911 Center. Authorities said it is a working fire. A...
JANE LEW, WV

