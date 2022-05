Tampa Bay Rays outfielder Kevin Kiermaier is not in the starting lineup for Wednesday afternoon's series finale against left-hander Eduardo Rodriguez and the Detroit Tigers. Kiermaier started the first two games of the series, but the Rays are holding the lefty hitter out against Detroit's southpaw. Vidal Brujan is moving to the outfield in place of Kiermaier while Taylor Walls fills the void in the lineup to play second base and bat eighth.

TAMPA, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO