HOUSTON – The Aldine ISD Board of Trustees approved pay raises and a retention bonus for all employees during the May 17 Board meeting. Trustees also approved raising the starting teacher salary from $58,000 to $61,000. The retention bonus will be determined by the years of service for staff employed as of January 1, 2022 and will be paid in the spring 2023.

ALDINE, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO