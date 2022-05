Palos Heights-based Pop’s Italian Beef & Sausage is beefing up May this year with a week-long celebration of National Italian Beef Day at each of their locations. As part of the celebrations, Pop’s is hosting an interactive contest on their Facebook page during the week of National Italian Beef Day from Monday, May 23, through Friday, May 27. Each day of the week, Pop’s will post a giveaway opportunity for their social media followers to enter. Prizes will range from free menu items, a jumbo jar of Pop’s classic giardiniera topping, Pop’s swag and a free meal on Pop’s. To enter each contest, all customers need to do is like and follow @popsbeef on Facebook and comment a friend that they would share a Pop’s meal with.

PALOS HEIGHTS, IL ・ 11 HOURS AGO