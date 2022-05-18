South Dade Students are learning a skill they love

A large crowd came out to The City of Homestead’s ninth annual Military Appreciation Day on Saturday, May 14, at Harris Field Park. While showing their support for the military they enjoyed spending quality time with the service men and women from the Special Operations Command South, the 482nd Fighter Wing, the Monroe Marauders, the Florida National Guard’s 50th Area Support Group and the 125th Fighter Squadron vehicle and equipment displays, along with food, vendors, a kids zone with rides and art project, live music, and a demonstration by Homestead Police Department’s K-9 unit.
