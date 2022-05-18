ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Miami-dade County, FL

South Dade Students are learning a skill they love

By David Volz
southdadenewsleader.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA group of students who love to work on cars and engines are finding the perfect opportunity to do so through the automotive program at South Dade Senior High School. Rene...

www.southdadenewsleader.com

southdadenewsleader.com

The Charter School at Waterstone Prioritizes Engagement and Active Play in Every Classroom with Unruly Splats

If you see students running down the hallways at The Charter School at Waterstone, they may be in the middle of a math lesson. The school is the first in the Miami-Dade area to use Unruly Splats, a STEM education tool that helps teachers combine coding and active play in subjects like math, science, PE, and even music.
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, FL
Click10.com

Special ceremony honors students from Miami-Dade County Public Schools’ 5000 Role Models of Excellence Program

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – More than 100 graduating seniors from Miami-Dade County Public Schools were honored in a special ceremony for their commitment to education. The 104 young men are mentees in the 5000 Role Models of Excellence Program. Many of them come from disadvantaged homes and neighborhoods. Now all of them are going to move forward and become mentors themselves.
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, FL
WSVN-TV

Miami teacher accused of pursuing relationship with former student

MIAMI (WSVN) - A South Florida teacher is in trouble after being accused of trying to pursue a relationship with a former student. Sean Loret de Mola is a 37-year-old teacher at Glades Middle School in Miami. Miami-Dade County Public Schools has placed him on an “alternate assignment,” as they...
MIAMI, FL
NBC Miami

Second Round of Emergency Rental Assistance Begins in Broward

Renters in Broward County in need of assistance with paying past due or unpaid rent due to the lingering impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic have another chance to get help. Broward County has received an additional $22 million in funding for its emergency rental assistance program, opening the program for a second round of funding.
BROWARD COUNTY, FL
southfloridareporter.com

Today Will Be The Most Dangerous Day On The Road – Fort Lauderdale #1 (Infographic)

While life blossoms in nature during the spring, America’s roads are near their deadliest during the season – and Fort Lauderdale was found to be by far the deadliest city to drive in during the season relative to population. The city had a fatality rate of 7.77 per 100,000 residents – significantly higher than second place, which was Memphis, TN at 5.37 per 100,000.
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
southdadenewsleader.com

Work Hard, Play Hard = Success

Teams like this don't come around often. During the pandemic and around a time that was full of uncertainty, the U14 Southern Homestead Boys Soccer team came together under the guidance of Coach Carlos who stopped at nothing to make sure the boys felt purpose and a sense of belonging.
HOMESTEAD, FL
wlrn.org

Broward school board oks staffing changes, despite complaints the process was rushed

The Broward County School Board has approved a reorganization plan that will cut academic positions, boost funding for communications and ultimately save the district an estimated $2.3 million. At a meeting Tuesday, the board signed off on the staffing shakeup proposed by Superintendent Vickie Cartwright, despite what some board members and community members said was a lack of transparency around the process.
BROWARD COUNTY, FL
communitynewspapers.com

City of North Miami Announces Stunning Financial Turnaround

For the first time in six years, the City of North Miami (NoMi) has reported a budget surplus, due in large part to City Manager, Theresa Therilus, who joined the City in 2020. Under Therilus’ guidance, NoMi has accelerated the turnaround of the General Fund deficit by making difficult decisions to reduce costs and expenditures, while maintaining a consistent level of service to the community.
NORTH MIAMI, FL
Click10.com

‘This does not feel safe’: Inspectors shut down plastic surgery clinics

DORAL, Fla. – A new body-worn camera video obtained by Local 10 News shows the moments inspectors with the city of Doral had to shut down a cosmetic surgery clinic in early March. “You’re operating without a certificate of use and occupancy. I have to shut you down. I...
southdadenewsleader.com

ArtWalk Presents Event Is Bigger Than Ever

“Art, art, art everywhere” and “art in motion” are part of what attendees will experience at the Saturday May 28, 2022, ArtWalk Presents Art in the Park at Blakey Park. Homestead Councilmember Jenifer Bailey is known as a strong advocate for art in the community. Her Homestead ArtWalk initiative has steadily grown despite necessary COVID restrictions the past year. What is now ArtWalk Presents hosted almost fifty participants in a planning meeting to describe what is needed for this year’s event. A letter from Councilmember Bailey citing the partnership with the Southwest Advisory Committee (SWAC) and Citrus Family Care Network, included preliminary information.
HOMESTEAD, FL
calleochonews.com

First marijuana dispensary can now open in Miami

Miami finally allowed the city's first medicinal marijuana dispensary to open last week after years of pushback. Although medicinal marijuana was approved by Florida in 2016, the city's long-held stance of prohibiting dispensaries was overturned in a dramatic policy move. Vote on last Thursday allowed locals to operate a marijuana dispensary at 90 NE 11th St., near nightclubs E11even and Space, with the help of a registered dispensary firm.
MIAMI, FL
futuretravelexperience.com

MIA to introduce biometric boarding at all gates by 2023

Miami International Airport (MIA) has announced that it will soon implement biometric boarding at over 130 gates throughout the airport. Installation is expected to be fully completed in 2023. When finished, the project will be the largest implementation of biometric technology at any U.S. airport. “We look forward to elevating...
MIAMI, FL
southdadenewsleader.com

Military Appreciation Day

A large crowd came out to The City of Homestead’s ninth annual Military Appreciation Day on Saturday, May 14, at Harris Field Park. While showing their support for the military they enjoyed spending quality time with the service men and women from the Special Operations Command South, the 482nd Fighter Wing, the Monroe Marauders, the Florida National Guard’s 50th Area Support Group and the 125th Fighter Squadron vehicle and equipment displays, along with food, vendors, a kids zone with rides and art project, live music, and a demonstration by Homestead Police Department’s K-9 unit.
HOMESTEAD, FL
CBS Miami

Affordable Housing Art Deco Style In Little Havana

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – It is an Art Deco Classic building built in the 1930s and even though it is not on South Beach, it looks like it belongs there. The vintage apartment building is in fact in Little Havana, just north of Calle Ocho. The four-unit apartment is now called “The Eileen” and has been brought back to a radiant life and put to good use. Chris Rupp is the executive director of Dade Heritage Trust, an organization dedicated to preserving history, including historically significant buildings and homes. He told CBS4, “For our first project of preservation of Naturally Occurring Affordable Housing we...
MIAMI, FL
CBS Miami

Residents Living Near Sharp Curve Along NW 87 Terrace Fed Up With Constant Crashes

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Dozens of cars have crashed into people’s homes and front lawns in a northwest Miami-Dade neighborhood. The accidents are happening right next to a park on NW 87 Terrace, and people CBS4 talked to say the county isn’t doing enough to protect them. “The last time we reported that (and we just stopped reporting it) was in 2020.  We said forget about it, we’re not reporting anymore because nothing is done,” says Ronda Maxwell, whose property has been crashed into countless times. The problem, she says, is a sharp curve in NW 87 Terrace, right outside of her home, and...
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, FL
wlrn.org

Keys look to 'raise the roof' to help homeowners cope with rising seas

In the Florida Keys, you can't go inland to get away from rising seas. So the adaptation strategy is to elevate. And the Army Corps of Engineers' coastal flood plan for the Keys calls for elevation, not buyouts — because property in the island chain is so valuable that it's cheaper to raise homes than to purchase them.
MONROE COUNTY, FL
Click10.com

Treatment on the horizon for painful hand condition

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – Research is advancing into a treatment for Dupuytren’s Disease, a condition that causes one or more fingers to curl or pull sideways. Dr. Jorge Gonzalez with the Institute of Regenerative Orthopedics and Sports Medicine said Dupuytren’s is caused by an abnormal thickening of the skin in the palm of the hand at the base of the fingers, which can develop into painful nodules.
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
miamilaker.com

At last, agreement to open NW 170th St. bridge is done

The Northwest 170 Street bridge that crosses Interstate 75 and connects Hialeah and Miami Lakes could be open to traffic within weeks. Without much fanfare, the Miami-Dade Board of County Commissioners unanimously approved an agreement Tuesday between the county, city and town regarding that span and the bridge at Northwest 154th Street.
MIAMI LAKES, FL
CBS Miami

Housing Crisis: Many Faced With Trying To Come Up With Extra Money They Don’t Have

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – As rent hikes continue climbing, more and more people need extra help paying their bills on time. A Miami-Dade County teacher said her rent shot up by almost 30 percent. She’s been trying to get help through the Federal Emergency Rental Assistance Program but said it’s been a difficult process. “I’m getting a little nervous about it because I’m a single mom who’s unable to pay rent on a one-bedroom apartment,” said Lucrecia Vasquez, an elementary school teacher and mom. Like thousands of others, she’s in an impossible situation -trying to come up with extra money that...
MIAMI, FL

