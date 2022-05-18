South Dade Students are learning a skill they love

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Dozens of cars have crashed into people’s homes and front lawns in a northwest Miami-Dade neighborhood. The accidents are happening right next to a park on NW 87 Terrace, and people CBS4 talked to say the county isn’t doing enough to protect them. “The last time we reported that (and we just stopped reporting it) was in 2020. We said forget about it, we’re not reporting anymore because nothing is done,” says Ronda Maxwell, whose property has been crashed into countless times. The problem, she says, is a sharp curve in NW 87 Terrace, right outside of her home, and...

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO