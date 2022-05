Crawford County Commissioners are asking for the public to weigh in on internet improvements throughout the county. A five-question survey is now available online here. "The survey asks you where you live, how good your internet is, and how much you're willing to pay for internet," said Crawford County Commissioner Eric Henry. "It's important for us because other options we have are quite costly. We want to see where that falls."

CRAWFORD COUNTY, PA ・ 17 HOURS AGO