Chet Holmgren wore a suit for the first time to the NBA Draft Lottery, and Twitter had jokes

By Bryan Kalbrosky
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
Gonzaga big Chet Holmgren, who could go No. 1 in the 2022 NBA draft, decided to dress up. It put him a little out of his comfort zone.

The 20-year-old prospect has worn a lot of different basketball uniforms. Before playing for Gonzaga, he was a high school standout in Minnesota for Minnehaha Academy and dominated the AAU circuit for Grassroots Sizzle.

Holmgren also wore red, white, and blue, representing his country while also winning tournament MVP at the FIBA U19 tournament. But what he has not ever worn, according to ESPN’s broadcast of the NBA draft lottery, is a suit.

You can look at the outfit above, but I’ll tell you now: not everyone was as high on it as the consensus opinion on his draft stock.

Take a look at some of the funniest reactions to Holmgren’s formal vibe:

