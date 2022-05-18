ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
East Brunswick, NJ

Police: Vehicle crashes into pole, closing portions of Route 18 in East Brunswick

By News 12 Staff
News 12
News 12
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=07G3Jp_0fhcpRHv00

A portion of Route 18 remains closed in East Brunswick following a traffic accident.

Police say that a vehicle traveling southbound on the highway near Eggers Street drove off the roadway and struck several utility poles around 4 a.m. Tuesday. Those poles collapsed, bringing down wires across the highway.

Officials say that it appears that the driver fell asleep while driving. The driver was taken to the hospital for injuries that did not appear to be life-threatening.

PSE&G responded to the scene to make repairs.

The northbound and southbound lanes of Route 18 were closed for a time while repairs were made.

The northbound lanes are all now reopened, but currently, only two of the three lanes on the southbound side between Naricon Place and Eggers Street are open. Repairs are expected to continue through the night.

East Brunswick police say they hope to have repairs complete and the highway fully open by Wednesday's morning commute.

Comments / 1

Related
News 12

ALERT CENTER: Vehicle flips, rolls twice, lands in Huntington Harbor

Huntington officials responded to a call for an overturned vehicle in Huntington Harbor off West Shore Road by a manager at the Huntington Yacht Club. During the slick road conditions at 9:40 a.m. Thursday, the vehicle spun out, flipped over, rolling twice and landing on all four tires in an upright position on the sand, according to officials.
HUNTINGTON, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
East Brunswick, NJ
Crime & Safety
City
East Brunswick, NJ
Jersey Shore Online

Two Seriously Injured In School Bus Crash

HOWELL – Two people were sent to the hospital with serious injuries after a four-vehicle crash occurred yesterday at the intersection of Route 9 South and New Friendship Road in Howell Township. Police, Fire and EMS Units were all on scene of the crash that involved two school buses...
HOWELL, NJ
North & South Brunswick Sentinel

One dead, two homes destroyed following separate fires in South Brunswick

SOUTH BRUNSWICK – Two house fires hours apart in South Brunswick in the evening of May 16 destroyed two homes and left one person deceased. The first fire was reported at 4:23 p.m. at 60 Riva Ave., the Bancroft Group Home. Firefighters and police officers arrived to find fire coming from several windows of the home with a heavy smoke condition throughout, according to information provided by the South Brunswick Police Department. The five occupants of the home had already made it out safely.
SOUTH BRUNSWICK TOWNSHIP, NJ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Poles#Traffic Accident#Naricon Place
Daily Voice

Shooting Reported In Asbury Park (DEVELOPING)

A shooting was reported on the Jersey Shore, according to developing and unconfirmed reports. The shooting happened at about 3 p.m. on Thursday, ,May 19 on Main Street in Asbury Park. EMS crews were called. No other details were immediately available. CHECK BACK FOR UPDATES. to sign up for Daily...
ASBURY PARK, NJ
New Jersey 101.5

78-year-old cabbie thrown onto Linden, NJ highway in carjacking

LINDEN — A passenger is accused of punching a taxi driver and pushing him onto Route 1 while trying to get away from a Home Depot with stolen items on Monday afternoon. The taxi was hired for a trip from Elizabeth to the store on Route 1 by Manuel Martinho, 51, of Flemington and an unidentified second man around 1 p.m., according to Linden police. The 78-year-old cab driver waited for Martinho to finish his shopping for a return trip.
LINDEN, NJ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
Daily Voice

Pair Dies In Hudson County Motorcycle Crash: Report

A 25-year-old woman and 27-year-old man died in a motorcycle crash over the weekend in Hudson County, RLS Media reports. Newark's Yasmin L. Prudencio Dinizper was operating the Yamaha that collided with a Ford Bronco at Schuyler Avenue and Quincy Place in Kearny around 1:15 a.m. Saturday, the outlet said citing local police.
HUDSON COUNTY, NJ
Daily Voice

Double-Shooting Reported In Trenton (DEVELOPING)

Two people were shot in Trenton, developing reports say. The double-shooting occurred near 250 Tioga St. around 1 p.m. on Thursday, May 19, according to initial and unconfirmed reports. Police did not immediately return DailyVoice.com’s information request. Additional details were not released. This is a developing story. Check back...
TRENTON, NJ
The Staten Island Advance

Ford issues recall over engine fire risk, urging drivers to park vehicles outdoors

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- Drivers of certain Ford and Lincoln SUVs are advised to park their vehicles outside until the company can determine the cause of recent engine fires. Ford has issued a recall on over 39,000 2021 Ford Expeditions and Lincoln Navigators built between Dec. 1, 2020, and April 30, 2021, citing risk of an engine fire, according to the recall notice.
STATEN ISLAND, NY
Jersey Shore Online

School Bus Crash On Route 9 Under Investigation

HOWELL – Police, Fire and EMS Units are currently on scene of a serious accident involving two school buses at the corner of Route 9 South and New Friendship Road in Howell Township this morning. Howell Township Police Chief Mark Pilecki has confirmed there were no children on either...
HOWELL, NJ
News 12

News 12

76K+
Followers
25K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

News 12 Networks is the tri-state areas leader in hyperlocal news, weather, traffic, politics, investigative and more, delivering 24/7 award-winning coverage throughout New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut; plus at news12.com and on the news 12 mobile app.

 https://news12.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy