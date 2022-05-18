NBA draft order: 2022 first-round picks are set after the lottery

The ping pong balls have spoken on Tuesday night, and the Orlando Magic have the first pick in the 2022 NBA Draft.

Who could they take with that top selection? You should definitely check out Bryan Kalbrosky’s latest mock draft for our thoughts, but it could be Gonzaga big man Chet Holmgren, Duke’s Paolo Banchero or Auburn’s Jabari Smith. Those are three big-name talents who are among the top names.

Of course, there are 29 other picks in the first round after the Magic selects, so it’s time to look at the first round draft order as we start counting the days until June 23:

4

Sacramento Kings

Cary Edmondson-USA TODAY Sports

Subscribe here to LAYUP LINES, our daily hoops newsletter to get it delivered to your inbox every afternoon.

Derick E. Hingle-USA TODAY Sports

Petre Thomas-USA TODAY Sports

Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

Bruce Kluckhohn-USA TODAY Sports

(Photo by Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images)

Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

30

Oklahoma City Thunder (from Phoenix Suns)