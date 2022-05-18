ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA draft order: 2022 first-round picks are set after the lottery

By Charles Curtis
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
The ping pong balls have spoken on Tuesday night, and the Orlando Magic have the first pick in the 2022 NBA Draft.

Who could they take with that top selection? You should definitely check out Bryan Kalbrosky’s latest mock draft for our thoughts, but it could be Gonzaga big man Chet Holmgren, Duke’s Paolo Banchero or Auburn’s Jabari Smith. Those are three big-name talents who are among the top names.

Of course, there are 29 other picks in the first round after the Magic selects, so it’s time to look at the first round draft order as we start counting the days until June 23:

4

Sacramento Kings

30

Oklahoma City Thunder (from Phoenix Suns)

