ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cheyenne, WY

WY WFO CHEYENNE Warnings, Watches, and Advisories

KULR8
 3 days ago

————— SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT. ...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southern Niobrara,. northwestern Goshen, northeastern Platte and east central Converse. Counties through 730 PM MDT... At 644 PM MDT, Doppler...

www.kulr8.com

Comments / 0

Related
cowboystatedaily.com

Don Day: “This Ain’t The Last Snowstorm This Season In Wyoming”

***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. A snowstorm and cold front expected to hit southeastern Wyoming this weekend probably will not be the final blast of wintry weather for the season, according to Cowboy State Daily Meteorologist Don Day. Day said Memorial Day weekend would have to...
WYOMING STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Lost Springs, WY
City
Cheyenne, WY
State
Wyoming State
City
Manville, WY
City
Lusk, WY
OutThere Colorado

Power outages "significant threat" with up to 31 inches of snow possible in Colorado

The National Weather Service (NWS) has released their snowfall prediction for the storm that's about to hit Colorado over the weekend and as expected, their mapping shows some huge spring snow totals on the horizon. Based on the NWS mapping, the area likely to get hit the hardest from Friday morning to Sunday night is the northern mountain region, near the Continental Divide. Longs Peak is expected to get between 21 and 31 inches of snow, with that entire Rocky Mountain National Park area likely...
COLORADO STATE
capcity.news

Up to 8 inches of snow possible in weekend winter storm

CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Cheyenne could see up to 8 inches of snow in a coming winter storm this weekend, National Weather Service meteorologists are warning. The possible storm has prompted the NWS in Cheyenne to issue a Winter Storm Watch and a Hard Freeze Watch as temperatures are expected to plummet amid gusty winds and heavy snow.
CHEYENNE, WY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wind Gust#National Weather Service#Preparedness#Special Weather Statement#Wfo Cheyenne Warnings#Doppler#Lat
cowboystatedaily.com

Passion And Mayhem — Scooters On Their Second Year In Wyoming Cities

***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Loved by some and hated by others, electric scooters are entering their second year in some Wyoming cities. Cheyenne, Casper, and Laramie last summer all changed their ordinances to allow for shared electric scooters on downtown streets. The solar-powered machines zip along roadways at about 15 miles per hour. They charge users’ credit cards per minute via a phone application that activates the scooter upon scanning a QR code on its body.
WYOMING STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
NWS
KOWB AM 1290

Why Does Wyoming Have An Abraham Lincoln Memorial?

On the drive from Cheyenne to Laramie, visitors to the Gem City of the Plains are often perplexed to discover the wise face of Abraham Lincoln peering down at them. Of course, Abe's presence is normal for us locals and goes unquestioned, but as I drove past him today, I couldn't help but wonder: why does Wyoming have an Abraham Lincoln monument? After all, Wyoming had yet to become a U.S. territory when Lincoln was President; he'd never visited Wyoming - the first President to visit was Grant in 1868, but I digress. As it turns out, the Lincoln Memorial Monument has an interesting history.
WYOMING STATE
Optopolis

Burlington coming to Wyoming; new Cheyenne location!

Burlington "COMING SOON" sign hangs on the soon-to-be Burlington in 2021 at Front Range Village in Fort Collins, CO* -Optopolis. Cheyenne is expected to see a new Burlington Coat Factory! Another retail space is likely to become reused, as site plans have been submitted!
CHEYENNE, WY
wyomingnewsnow.tv

Laramie firefighters respond to barn fire Wednesday morning

LARAMIE, Wyo. (Release) - On May 18th, 2022, the City of Laramie Fire Department, Albany County Sherriff’s Office, and Albany County Fire District #1 were dispatched to the report of a structure fire in the area of Fort Sanders Rd. Upon arrival, at 8:08 AM, City of Laramie Fire Department Engine 7 reported a working fire in a barn where there were multiple houses and outbuildings threatened by the fire. Engine 7 assumed command and committed to fire suppression.
LARAMIE, WY
cowboystatedaily.com

Cheyenne Hit Hard By National Garbage Truck Driver Shortage

***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Even though a shortage of garbage truck operators has drivers for Cheyenne’s Public Works Department struggling to make up for the lack of workers, longtime driver Carl Munoz keeps a good attitude about things. Munoz has been working in the...
CHEYENNE, WY
capcity.news

Cheyenne PD requesting assistance in locating runaway teen last seen at Johnson JH

CHEYENNE, Wyo. — The Cheyenne Police Department noted Friday via a Facebook post that it was seeking information on a runaway juvenile last seen earlier that afternoon. Summer Smith, 13, was last seen at approximately 3:30 p.m. Friday leaving Johnson Junior High School on 1236 W. Allison Road, per the department’s post. Smith is described as being 5-foot-2 and 97 pounds with blonde hair and hazel eyes.
CHEYENNE, WY

Comments / 0

Community Policy