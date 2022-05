Multiple crashes on I-90 has traffic backed up for a few miles near the Garden Springs exit, adding to congestion along the entire freeway this afternoon. No information has come through yet about injuries or cause, but it may be best to detour for the time being. Cells of heavy rain have also caused poor driving conditions as they blow through the area, so drivers should be extra cautious in today's commute.

SPOKANE COUNTY, WA ・ 14 HOURS AGO