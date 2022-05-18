The Pistons Will Pick No. 5 Overall

Detroit had a 14% chance at landing the top pick, but fell, and will pick at No. 5 instead.

The Pistons got a little lucky last year and ended up winning the draft lottery, which led to the drafting of Cade Cunningham. This year, the luck went the other way, as the Pistons slid down to No. 5.

That means, that the big three of Chet Holmgren, Jabari Smith and Paolo Banchero is out of reach for Detroit. However, the next tier of players consisting of Jaden Ivey, Keegan Murray and Shaedon Sharpe, are squarely in play. In fact, Detroit being at No. 5 all but guarantees that they'll be able to pick either Ivey or Sharpe, which should make most Pistons fans happy.