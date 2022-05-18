ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Republican US Senate candidate Joe O'Dea endorsed by slew of current, former Colorado officials

By ERNEST LUNING ernest.luning@coloradopolitics.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleColorado Republican Joe O'Dea has won endorsements in the U.S. Senate primary from more than a dozen current and former elected officials and conservative activists, his campaign announced. “We’re building a winning coalition,” O'Dea, a first-time candidate, said in a statement. “We have a consistent, conservative message that is...

coloradopolitics.com

A LOOK BACK | Dems say media biased toward GOP mayor candidate

Thirty-Five Years Ago This Week: Colorado Democratic Party Chairman Buie Seawell told The Colorado Statesman that he was unnerved by the media’s over-the-top glee in supporting the Republican’s candidate for Denver mayor, Don Bain. Floyd Ciruli, a former chair of the state’s Democratic apparatus, echoed Seawell, arguing that...
DENVER, CO
coloradopolitics.com

2022 SESSION: Quotes that told the story

The Colorado General Assembly's 2022 legislative session was often defined by the personalities leading the debate on some of the top issues facing the state. Here are some of the memorable quotes from the session. “We must double down on our promise to help every business and family succeed. That...
COLORADO STATE
coloradopolitics.com

Labor-led coalition doubles down on poll that sparked outrage in Democratic legislative primary

A coalition of labor unions said this week that a poll it fielded in a Democratic legislative primary in Denver wasn't meant to inflame racial bias after another group of union leaders cried foul, accusing the poll's sponsors of using the survey to launch "overtly racist and outrageously false attacks" on one of the candidates running in Colorado's June primary.
DENVER, CO
coloradopolitics.com

Denver Gazette: Michael Bennet's proposal would create a digital 'Big Brother'

People across the political spectrum have serious beefs with social media giants like Facebook and Twitter. But Colorado Sen. Michael Bennet’s proposal to police them with a new federal bureaucracy is bound to backfire. Bennet introduced a bill in the U.S. Senate last week to create a Federal Digital...
DENVER, CO
coloradopolitics.com

2022 SESSION: The images that define the Colorado General Assembly

Gov. Jared Polis is greeted by President of the Senate Leroy Garcia before delivering his State of the State address on Jan. 13 at the state Capitol. Polis would go on to outline an ambitious agenda to lift the economic burden on Coloradans, keep them safe from violence and signal the start of the campaign to pass what would become the state's most expensive spending plan to date.
COLORADO STATE
coloradopolitics.com

2022 SESSION: Who's got the juice?

After 120 days of session, some, inevitably, made gains, while others – not so much. Speaker Alec Garnett, D-Denver: In a January interview with Colorado Politics, Garnett said he focuses every year on one big thing. "Sometimes, I don't know [what it will be], but it always seems to find me," he said. That one big thing this year is fentanyl. Garnett dug deep and marshaled the resources – and patience – to get House Bill 1326 to the finish line, including through hours of some of the most emotional testimony ever heard in the state Capitol. He wrangled with law enforcement and district attorneys over the bill's most contentious provisions, mostly dealing with simple possession, and played defense to ensure the coalition he helped to put together didn't fracture. Garnett walked a tightrope of sorts between the wishes of the harm reduction community, which sees re-felonizing possession of 1 to 4 grams of fentanyl is the wrong approach, and the law enforcement community, which sought a tougher approach to combating the crisis.
DENVER, CO
coloradotimesrecorder.com

Conspiracy Theories Drive Debate in Race for Top Election Official in CO Springs

Candidates for El Paso County Clerk and Recorder discussed Dominion Voting Systems, ballot boxes, the Colorado Election Security Act, the Electronic Registration Information Center (ERIC), and other hot topics during a Wednesday forum at the Church For All Nations in Colorado Springs. The prevalence of unfounded election conspiracy claims has...
EL PASO COUNTY, CO
coloradopols.com

Who’s Afraid of Lori Saine? Fellow Republicans, That’s Who

We’re monitoring an intraparty spat that exploded into public view today between the Republican candidates running in the primary to compete in November for Colorado’s new CD-8 and their supporters, some of whom are set to meet tomorrow at Denver’s Grizzly Rose for debates featuring most of the big 2022 races called the “Republican Rumble.”
WELD COUNTY, CO
coloradopolitics.com

WATCH: COLORADO POLITICKING | Fentanyl, abortion and more from a busy legislative session

This week on Colorado Politicking, managing editor Luige Del Puerto and reporters Marianne Goodland, Hannah Metzger, Seth Klamann join host Pat Poblete for a special end-of-session episode recapping everything that happened during the Colorado General Assembly's 2022 legislative session. Read previous coverage on our stories here:. To see previous episodes,...
COLORADO STATE
Colorado Daily

Letters to the editor: Boulder makes right moves on guns; register guns like cars; Congress must be strong on guns; bishop’s response is hypocritical

Ann Michelle Hill: Gun violence: Boulder making right moves with ordinances. Gun violence has infiltrated our community, and it’s past time we take action. Thanks to our state passing SB-246, a law that now allows local municipalities to regulate firearms, Boulder can create laws that will protect our community. The Boulder City Council is doing just that.
BOULDER, CO
coloradopolitics.com

2022 SESSION: Republicans lose out on legislation but force concessions

As Republicans hold only 39 seats of Colorado’s 100-member legislature, the minority party ran into issues for their priority legislation but partly succeeded in diminishing several Democratic initiatives. Only five of the Colorado Republican Party’s 44-bill package received approval from the state Senate and House. Of the remaining 39...
COLORADO STATE
FingerLakes1.com

Stimulus: Colorado residents will be paid up to $800

Colorado residents will be getting a stimulus check, worth up to $800. The Colorado Cash Back program will provide relief payments to residents. Colorado Governor, Jared Polis announced the Colorado Cashback program. It will provide stimulus payments to eligible residents. Find additional details here. This program as announced as inflation...
COLORADO STATE
coloradopolitics.com

2022 SESSION: Democrats secure legislative agenda – but not without hang-ups

Armed with the majority in the House and Senate, as well as the governor’s seat, the Colorado Democratic Party pulled off its legislative agenda this session — though not without some complications. Democrats listed their 2022 policy priorities as saving Coloradans money, increasing public safety and boosting education,...
COLORADO STATE
coloradopolitics.com

Colorado ethics commission to move forward on complaint against DNR's Gibbs

The Colorado Independent Ethics Commission will look into a complaint filed against Department of Natural Resources Executive Director Dan Gibbs tied to a contract awarded to his wife's employer. Along with a third ethics complaint filed against Mesa County Clerk and Recorder Tina Peters, the commission voted unanimously Tuesday to...
COLORADO STATE
KKTV

Attorney General Phil Weiser announces Pfizer will refund more than $100K to Colorado consumers after failing to honor coupons

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (PRESS RELEASE) - Attorney General Phil Weiser today announced Pfizer will refund $107,174.82 to approximately 1,500 Colorado consumers after it failed to honor coupons for three medications. Colorado collaborated with Vermont, Arizona, and Kansas to reach this settlement. From at least 2014-2018, Pfizer offered copayment coupons to...
COLORADO STATE

