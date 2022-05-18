ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
State AG Seeks to Pause Angels Stadium Deal

By City News Service
 3 days ago
FULLERTON (CNS) - State officials today were asking an Orange County Superior Court judge to delay a settlement the state worked out with the city of Anaheim for the Angel Stadium redevelopment project, based on an ongoing FBI corruption probe of Mayor Harry Sidhu and others, including an Angels executive.

In an unusual move, the state attorney general filed the request in Orange County Superior Court with an affidavit for a search warrant filed by the FBI. The Attorney General's Office said it should postpone its own deal with the city after it became aware of the FBI corruption probe, which included two confidential informants with one wired to secretly record conversations with the mayor.

Sidhu's attorney, Paul Meyer, declined comment at this time. ``We are seriously concerned about new information we have received about this deal and are asking the court to pause its consideration of the stipulated judgment in light of this information,'' a spokesperson for the Attorney General's Office said.

Just a few weeks ago, the office trumpeted an agreement with Anaheim that resolved a dispute over affordable housing in the stadium deal. As part of the deal, Anaheim agreed to set aside about $123 million for affordable housing throughout the city, with $96 million dedicated to the creation of affordable housing within the next five years, and the rest going toward 466 apartments on site at the stadium for low-income residents.

What had been in dispute was how much affordable housing should be created at the stadium site. City officials argued that affordable housing elsewhere in the city could be constructed faster than waiting on the Angel Stadium project to be completed. They said it could have taken up to 25 years to build affordable housing into the stadium deal because in part it would require parking structures as well.

State officials were pursuing a violation of the Surplus Land Act, which requires promotion of affordable housing on unused or underutilized public land in the state. But Anaheim officials argued it had a lease agreement with the Angels and that it did not violate the Surplus Land Act in the deal with the baseball team.

The agreement resolved the issue with the city not having to concede any violation of the Surplus Land Act. In the affidavit filed by FBI special agent Brian Adkins last week, Sidhu is accused of using an Arizona address that was not his so he could avoid paying $15,887.50 in California sales tax on a helicopter he bought. The FBI agent said Sidhu apparently also allegedly avoided paying sales taxes of $1,025 in Arizona.

The FBI also alleged in the affidavit for the search warrant for emails and cell phone records that Sidhu was illegally feeding insider information to Angels officials during the negotiations over the sale of the stadium property from the city to Angels owner Arte Moreno's company. Sidhu used private emails and a cell phone to convey information and then delete it to conceal his actions, the affidavit alleges. The agent includes a transcript of some discussions the mayor allegedly had with a confidential informant, who agreed to cooperate with authorities.

Sidhu allegedly told the informant, who was wearing a wire, that he was going to push the Angels to start a political action committee and fund it with up to $1 million to help with the mayor's re-election once the stadium deal was pushed through.

``... if the Angels deal goes through, by the end of the year, then I'm gonna ask ah, (Angels Representative 1). Right?'' Sidhu allegedly told the informant. ``I'll just call (Angels Representative 1) up and say, ``(Angels Representative 1), we need, we need at least half a million dollars of support for you to come with the IEs.''

That was a reference to ``independent expenditures,'' the agent said. In another meeting with the informant he allegedly said: ``Because I, I've said, you gotta at least, minimum of a million dollars to come up with my election. They have to. And of course, you know, if Disney, I mean, if Angels (stadium sale) would conclude next year is approved hopefully, we'll push for them at least have a million dollars. You know, for (Angels Representative 1) to say `no' is bad ...''

The mayor was also accused of ``coaching'' the confidential informant to mislead an Orange County grand jury investigation of the stadium deal. The agent also said he believes Sidhu may have tilted a key ruling from an Orange County Superior Court judge in a Brown Act violation lawsuit seeking to undo the stadium sale deal.

The affidavit said one of the people allegedly involved in the negotiations is a nationally known political consultant. The mayor is also accused of telling the confidential informant to write down all of the questions asked by the Orange County grand jury right after he met with them.

``Because then, then we'll meet and at least you'll let me know what happened,'' Sidhu allegedly told the informant. Sidhu's opponent for mayor, attorney Ashleigh Aitken, issued a statement saying, ``I am saddened that what was previously perceived by many as incompetence appears to be conscious acts of fraud, greed and deception.''

Aitken said the price negotiated by the mayor ``was millions of dollars short of its actual value.'' She said city officials should restart negotiations now.

localocnews.com

OC Fair Feels Echoes of Anaheim FBI Corruption Probe

The FBI corruption probe into an exclusive “cabal” of powerful people who allegedly control Anaheim from behind the scenes has also put a spotlight on the relationships between board members on the OC Fairgrounds, of all places. As it turns out, a seatholder on the fairgrounds’ Governor-appointed Board...
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
spectrumnews1.com

'Dark day in Anaheim': Councilman asks mayor to resign amid corruption probe

ANAHEIM, Calif. — Avelino Valencia meant business. With a steely look in his eyes, as a member of the Anaheim City Council and native Anaheimer, Valencia seemed brokenhearted by the allegations of corruption against Mayor Harry Sidhu. The FBI is investigating Sidhu on corruption, bribery and witness tampering, among...
ANAHEIM, CA
orangejuiceblog.com

Melahat Put Everyone Around Her Since 2019 at Risk

Footnote 4 is the same in both the California Attorney General Rod Bonta’s Application to Stay the Approval and Entry of the Proposed Stipulated Judgment (saying “whoa, wait a minute!” on finalizing the frankly weak resolution of the City of Anaheim’s violation of the Surplus Land Act) and the indictment in the Central District of California case of U.S. v. Ament (where it seems to be the first of what may be many violations of federal law brought in the case, against more defendants.)
ANAHEIM, CA
orangejuiceblog.com

“Anaheim First” Was Always a Lie; “I’m First” Was Not

For more than a decade now, it’s been clear that Anaheim City officials were essentially representing both sides of the bargains with both the Angels and with Disney. They were ostensibly there to represent the interests of the public — that you know, being the whole point of serving as an “elected official.” But in practice, they were also representing the persons on the other side of the agreement — those asking for money, favors, and abject solicitude from the City Council. They could justify this (at least to themselves) by saying that “what’s good for {Disney, the Angels, big hotel interests, the owner of the Gardenwalk, and all the way down to the developers wanting to raze Sunkist Plaza} is good for Anaheim!” But it wasn’t. The people of Anaheim essentially lacked anyone at the bargaining table in such matters — except for the short time when Mayor Tom Tait had a narrow City Council majority — because the interests of the people representing the city has been to give away as much as possible to the interests who would later recycle some of that wealth into campaign contributions and (more often) independent expenditures to keep their de facto agents in office. Where regulation is concerned, this is known as “regulatory capture,” but this goes well beyond that. This has been called legalized bribery — except when it is illegal bribery — but that again fails to capture the perversity of the situation.
ANAHEIM, CA
KFI AM 640

Ex-Head of Anaheim Chamber of Commerce Charged

The former president and CEO of the Anaheim Chamber of Commerce was expected to appear in Santa Ana federal court today after being charged with lying to a mortgage lender about his assets while seeking a loan for a $1.5 million home in the San Bernardino Mountains.
ANAHEIM, CA
CBS LA

New Villanueva campaign ad taken down after Archdiocese of Los Angeles objects to its filming in church

A new political ad from Alex Villanueva appears to have been taken down after its release prompted the Archdiocese of Los Angeles to take a neutral position in the race for LA County Sheriff.The ad showed the incumbent sheriff walking into a church to pray for public safety, the homeless in LA and his department's duties. The ad was apparently filmed in East LA's St. Alphonsus Church.In a tweet that had included the video, the caption said, "It takes strength to lead others & fight those that would do harm. I draw much of my strength from the man above."The...
LOS ANGELES, CA
KFI AM 640

KFI AM 640

Los Angeles, CA
39K+
Followers
16K+
Post
10M+
Views
